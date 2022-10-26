Testrite Visual Announces New Custom SnapFrame Lightboxes
Hackensack, NJ, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce the new Made in USA SupraSlim LED SnapFrame Light Boxes™, available in custom sizes and no minimum quantity.
Light Boxes have been part of the Testrite Visual product catalog for over seven decades. As the needs of visual display products change to meet the demands of modern marketing, brands are looking for eye catching display solutions.
SupraSlim LED SnapFrame Light Boxes™ bring digitally printed backlit film prints to life. These graphics POP with LED color temperatures ideal for retail. Printing on backlit films offers a level of refinement and clarity not available in fabric printing, while being rollable for cost efficient graphic changes.
Testrite recently announced the ability for customers to order these Light Boxes in custom size. “Everyday we hear customers ask for something different, something that pops, but that can be tailored to their stores, onto their fixtures,” said Testrite Visual President Jeffrey Rubin. “By offering custom SnapFrame light boxes, we are the ideal partner for Brands, Retailers, and Fixture builders.” Whereas in the past custom solutions have been more expensive due, long lead time, and the headaches of overseas manufacturing, now they can get custom solutions made fast in the USA.
Testrite Visual, an industry leader in Fabric Lightboxes and Snap Frames now offers new custom capabilities. Customers can order custom snap frame lightboxes in a minimum quantity of one. Thanks to US-based manufacturing, Testrite Visual can also deliver, even custom solutions, inside of one month on average, if not sooner, depending on the order size.
The custom options available from Testrite Visual include/l
- Custom widths and heights
- Custom colors including PMS color matching and RAL color matching
- Custom brackets to attach to your fixtures
- Choice of style
- And more.
“We recognize that cost, convenience and lead time are important deciding factors when selecting a visual display partner,” says Testrite Visual President, Jeffrey Rubin. “This is why we have gone to great lengths to expand our custom capabilities and make it easier, faster, and more affordable for customers to explore custom solutions.”
Testrite Visual has an in-house design, CAD, and development team available to help clients fine-tune their custom designs. The Testrite Visual sales team also has over 100 years of combined experience in visual merchandising and visual display and welcomes clients to bring their design challenges. Testrite Visual’s SnapFrame Lightbox custom capabilities include Ultrathin poster lightboxes, LED lightbox, Backlit SnapFrames, LED Snap Frames, LGP Snap Frames, and UL Listed Snap Frames.
Interested customers can visit www.testrite.com to learn more and request a custom quote at the website.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions for local and national retail store brands. Their team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers strive daily to look for new ways to make their retail visual display solutions even better. As a fourth-generation, 103-year-old family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer, we focus on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
