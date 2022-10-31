HealthyU Clinics Opens New Primary Care Clinic in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthyU Clinics, a leader in proactive healthcare, announced today that they have opened a new primary care clinic in Arizona. HealthyU Clinics opened in 2021 and quickly scaled to 7 locations across the valley. Located at 12100 N Dysart Rd., Suite 105, Surprise, AZ 85379, this clinic will mark the 8th location for HealthyU Clinics.
This new clinic will provide primary care, behavioral health, pain management, podiatry and more for the Surprise, AZ community.
“At HealthyU Clinics, we are committed to providing compassionate care, close to home for our patients,” says Shane Speirs, Chief Medical Officer at HealthyU Clinics. “We are excited to improve access to care for the Surprise, AZ community by offering a broad range of primary care and specialty services.”
HealthyU Clinics Surprise-Dysart is located at 12100 N Dysart Rd., Suite 105, Surprise, AZ 85379 and will be open Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm. Please visit www.healthyuclinics.com or call 602-491-0703 to schedule an appointment.
This new clinic will provide primary care, behavioral health, pain management, podiatry and more for the Surprise, AZ community.
“At HealthyU Clinics, we are committed to providing compassionate care, close to home for our patients,” says Shane Speirs, Chief Medical Officer at HealthyU Clinics. “We are excited to improve access to care for the Surprise, AZ community by offering a broad range of primary care and specialty services.”
HealthyU Clinics Surprise-Dysart is located at 12100 N Dysart Rd., Suite 105, Surprise, AZ 85379 and will be open Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm. Please visit www.healthyuclinics.com or call 602-491-0703 to schedule an appointment.
Contact
HealthyU ClinicsContact
Sara Maldonado
602-491-0703
www.healthyuclinics.com
Sara Maldonado
602-491-0703
www.healthyuclinics.com
Categories