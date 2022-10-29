MATELEC 2022 – Automated Dispensing Solutions; High-Performance Sealing Systems, Holistic Service Offering
RAMPF and its Spanish partner SIBILS at the electrical and electronics industry fair in Madrid – hall 7 / booth 7D01A
Grafenberg, Germany, October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF and its Spanish sales partner SIBILS are showcasing innovative production systems with integrated dispensing technology as well as high-performance sealing systems based on polyurethane and silicone at MATELEC 2022, the electrical and electronics industry fair from November 15 - 18 in Madrid – Hall 7 / Booth 7D01A.
RAMPF Production Systems – Production systems with integrated dispensing technology.
RAMPF Production Systems is a global provider of automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive resin systems. The company based in Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, has already developed more than 3,300 solutions – from manual systems to fully automated production systems in the automation, automotive, electrical/electronics, energy, household goods, and medical industries, amongst others.
As the market leader for automated solutions, RAMPF Production Systems designs and manufactures customer-specific production systems based on standardized components. This ensures that only tried and tested process technology is used for each sub-task. The systems include the following automation solutions:
- Handling and robotics
- Component transportation and control technology
- Recording all process parameters with MES connection
- Constructing tools and equipment
- Material pre-treatment and heat treatment
- Image processing and sensors
- Contactless measuring technology
RAMPF Polymer Solutions: Sealing systems based on polyurethane and silicone.
RAMPF Polymer Solutions based in Grafenberg, Germany, is a leading specialist for developing and manufacturing liquid to highly thixotropic two-component FIPG/FIPFG foam gaskets and elastomer seals based on polyurethane and silicone. The resin systems stand for reliable sealing, highest quality, and easy handling.
The highlights at MATELEC 2022:
Control Cabinets: Indoor, outdoor, and offshore control cabinets must meet different requirements depending on their operating environment. Sealing foams made by RAMPF Polymer Solutions are tailor-made for the respective application areas and exhibit excellent mechanical strength (especially in hinge areas) and chemical resistance. Further properties include compliance with high IP protection classes; resistance to heat, frost, UV radiation, and hydrolysis; antibacterial requirements in accordance with DIN EN ISO 846; ATEX (explosion protection); saltwater and UV resistance.
Lighting industry: RAMPF Polymer Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid and thixotropic gaskets based on polyurethane and silicone, which can be quickly adapted to customer-specific requirements. These protect LED and fluorescent luminaires from the penetration of dust, humidity, water, and cleaning fluids. Furthermore, they feature excellent resistance against UV, chemicals, and high temperatures. They also meet several IP protection requirements. RAMPF sealing foams significantly extend the life and performance of LED and fluorescent luminaires in both indoor and outdoor applications.
RAMPF Polymer Solutions is present at MATELEC 2022 with its Spanish sales partner SIBILS. Founded in 1972, the company has a highly qualified team of process and material experts and has been offering contract manufacturing of FIPG seals in the Spanish market for over 20 years.
Visit RAMPF Production Systems, RAMPF Polymer Solutions, and SIBILS at MATELEC 2022 – hall 7 / booth 7D01A.
