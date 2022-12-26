ClinicalPURSUIT Assists Researchers with Configurable Dashboards That Aid in Better Decision Making
The leading EDC systems provider is providing robust tools such as configurable dashboards that help researchers make impactful decisions.
Clayton, MO, December 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical trials hold significance in modern medicinal research. These trials are responsible for providing quality medications and treatments to fight global diseases. The vaccine development for the recent pandemic was aided through robust clinical trials conducted by various pharmaceutical companies across the globe. However, researchers often come across rigid systems that don’t provide the necessary customization and configuration that help them make impactful decisions.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in to provide their clients with intuitive software and solutions that aid in decision-making, ultimately leading to better therapeutic development. ClinicalPURSUIT strives to provide custom-configured web-based solutions to streamline clinical trials, reduce study time and improve cost-effectiveness.
ClinicalPURSUIT is a Missouri-based organization that has been creating quite a bit of a buzz with its clinical research technology. It has been operating since 1998 and aims to provide cutting-edge solutions to CROs, medical organizations, and others involved in clinical research.
When speaking about their products and services, a senior spokesperson at the company said, “We saw there was a greater demand for customized products where researchers can use data according to their liking, which helps them make quick and impactful decisions. The introduction of configurable dashboards is a game-changer in the EDC industry.
"Our software assists researchers with every tool possible to ensure swift decision-making. We constantly work on improving our software and solutions to provide researchers with the best possible platform to conduct their clinical trials. With us, you’re in safe hands!”
These custom solutions and services provided by ClinicalPURSUIT have enabled researchers to optimize their processes and reduce the time involved in conducting their research and trials. The company has provided a robust solution and software that promotes rapid study development, streamlined EDC management, Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, etc.
The company is growing leaps and bounds by providing quality software solutions for clinical trials. The unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement is helping ClinicalPURSUIT become the go-to-market leader in EDC software and technology.
Those interested in upgrading their EDC and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art patient registries and clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has established itself as one of the best providers of modern EDC technology.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in to provide their clients with intuitive software and solutions that aid in decision-making, ultimately leading to better therapeutic development. ClinicalPURSUIT strives to provide custom-configured web-based solutions to streamline clinical trials, reduce study time and improve cost-effectiveness.
ClinicalPURSUIT is a Missouri-based organization that has been creating quite a bit of a buzz with its clinical research technology. It has been operating since 1998 and aims to provide cutting-edge solutions to CROs, medical organizations, and others involved in clinical research.
When speaking about their products and services, a senior spokesperson at the company said, “We saw there was a greater demand for customized products where researchers can use data according to their liking, which helps them make quick and impactful decisions. The introduction of configurable dashboards is a game-changer in the EDC industry.
"Our software assists researchers with every tool possible to ensure swift decision-making. We constantly work on improving our software and solutions to provide researchers with the best possible platform to conduct their clinical trials. With us, you’re in safe hands!”
These custom solutions and services provided by ClinicalPURSUIT have enabled researchers to optimize their processes and reduce the time involved in conducting their research and trials. The company has provided a robust solution and software that promotes rapid study development, streamlined EDC management, Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, etc.
The company is growing leaps and bounds by providing quality software solutions for clinical trials. The unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement is helping ClinicalPURSUIT become the go-to-market leader in EDC software and technology.
Those interested in upgrading their EDC and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art patient registries and clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has established itself as one of the best providers of modern EDC technology.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Contact
ClinicalPURSUITContact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Categories