ClinicalPURSUIT’s Electronic Data Capture Software and Systems is Helping Pharmaceuticals in Medicinal and Therapy Development
The leading EDC systems provider is helping CROs and sponsors with quality solutions that aid in better decision making leading to medicinal and therapy development.
Clayton, MO, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The recent pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities in the existing healthcare system around the globe. It has increased the need for rapid and robust medicinal and therapeutic development to counter global diseases. CROs, sponsors, pharmaceutical companies, and other vital stakeholders are now looking for quality and robust EDC solutions that can power their clinical trials. These trials are ultimately responsible for medical development.
The lack of quality software and solutions in the market often hinders the progress of clinical trials. This results in delayed development and puts the entire healthcare system under extreme pressure. ClinicalPURSUIT has created buzz within the clinical research community with a transformational software and solution that streamlines the entire clinical trial process.
ClinicalPURSUIT’s electronic data capture software and systems are helping pharmaceuticals in medicinal and therapy development. The Missouri-based organization has been operating since 1998 and is constantly striving to achieve excellence by making quality software and solutions that aid therapeutic development.
When asked about their products and services, a senior spokesperson said, “We saw there was a considerable lack of quality EDC platforms which were hindering the ability of researchers of pharma companies in conducting trials and medicine development. This is where we have stepped in to provide clinical trial specialists with state-of-the-art and robust software that will completely transform the entire clinical trial landscape.
Our EDC platform is one of a kind and offers remarkable capabilities to help you in your clinical trials. It’s viable, affordable, and provides significant functions to streamline processes!”
The company has always promoted a collaborative environment by working closely with their clientele to develop robust and effective solutions that bring the desired results. With high professionalism, and a relentless desire to achieve success, ClinicalPURSUIT continues to make waves in the medical research landscape The company has managed to build robust and HIPAA-compliant software that can be tailored to meet the unique needs and requirements of different organizations
ClinicalPURSUIT is currently offering a free demo of its state-of-the-art platform. Those interested in upgrading their patient registry, EDC, and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing robust software and solutions that include clinical trial data management, patient registries and much more. The company has established itself as one of the best providers of modern EDC technology.
Their services and products incorporate the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele which has enabled them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Contact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
