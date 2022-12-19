ClinicalPURSUIT Simplifies the Survey Process Through Their ePRO Software
The leading ePRO software and systems provider is helping clinical researchers simplify the survey process through their quality solutions.
Clayton, MO, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical trials play an important role in medicinal and therapeutical development. These trials are responsible for providing the necessary data, statistics, and research that aid in modern medicine development. In saying that, researchers need quality technology to conduct research-intensive and result-oriented trials. Data collection is integral to the success of trials, and this is where researchers find it hard to get cutting-edge equipment.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in to provide their clients with quality ePRO software that aids in collecting the survey. The company has created a robust data collection solution that ensures data integrity and reliability. ClinicalPURSUIT strives to provide custom-configured web-based solutions to streamline clinical trials, reduce study time and improve cost-effectiveness.
ClinicalPURSUIT is a Missouri-based organization that is excelling in data collection software development. It is providing cutting-edge solutions to CROs, medical organizations, and others involved in clinical research since 1998.
When speaking about their products and services, a senior spokesperson at the company said, “Data collection is integral to the success of any clinical trial, and we are assisting researchers with a quality ePRO software that automates data collection from surveys and provides CROs with quality information.
"Our software assists researchers with every tool possible to ensure swift decision-making. We strive to improve our EDC systems, RTMS solutions, and ePRO software to adapt to the needs and requirements of modern-day clinical trials. We will provide you with a platform that ensures the reliability and success of your trial!”
Apart from Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), the company also provides software that promotes rapid study development, streamlined EDC management, Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, and more.
ClinicalPURSUIT has managed to build robust and HIPAA-compliant software that can be tailored to meet the unique needs and requirements of different organizations. The company goes above and beyond and works closely with its customers to develop practical and effective solutions. They continue to transform the industry with their quality and effective technological solutions
ClinicalPURSUIT is currently offering a free demo of its state-of-the-art platform. Those interested in upgrading their patient registry, EDC, and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art patient registries and clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has established itself as one of the best providers of modern EDC technology.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Contact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
