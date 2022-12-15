ClinicalPURSUIT’s RTMS Help Automate the Drug Supply Process for Clinical Research
The leading EDC systems provider assists clinical researchers with its state-of-the-art RTMS, which helps streamline the drug supply process in a clinical trial.
Clayton, MO, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical research and trials are expected to be quick, swift, and efficient. The recent pandemic has shown a greater need for faster and more efficient trials to speed up the development of new medications and treatments. Drug supply management is a crucial aspect of the clinical research process. Contact research organizations (CROs) and others involved in clinical trials often look for modern technologies that can streamline the drug supply process and help them conduct efficient trials.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in with a quality RTMS that enables researchers to conduct swift and efficient trials. The Missouri-based technology provider is one of the pioneers in providing randomization and drug supply management solutions, clinical trial data management software, clinical electronic data capture software, electronic patient-reported outcome software, and more.
The company is growing leaps and bounds by providing quality RTMS solutions for clinical trials. The unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement is helping ClinicalPURSUIT become the go-to-market leader in EDC software and drug supply management.
Speaking about their services, a company representative said, “As we know, the drug supply process is a crucial component in a clinical trial. There needs to be an efficient and streamlined process to ensure the success of a trial. This is where we’ve stepped in to provide CROs and others involved in clinical research with a robust and efficient RTMS.
ClinicalPURSUIT has a singular goal to make the research process as smooth as possible. Our cutting-edge technology and solutions enable researchers to conduct swift and result-oriented trials!”
Apart from RTMS, the company also provides world-class EDC solutions that streamline the data capture and management process. Their software has significant integration capabilities that allow organizations to integrate it within their existing systems.
ClinicalPURSUIT patient registry software is built on a robust back-end process that involves key input from relevant stakeholders. The unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement is helping ClinicalPURSUIT become the go-to-market leader in EDC software and technology.
The company is currently offering a free demo of its state-of-the-art platform. Those interested in upgrading their patient registry, EDC, and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art patient registries and clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has established itself as one of the best providers of modern EDC technology.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Contact
ClinicalPURSUITContact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
