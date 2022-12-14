ClinicalPURSUIT Offers a Free Demo of Their EDC Software for Clinical Researchers, CROs, and Sponsors
The leading ePRO software and systemssupplier is offering a free demo of its EDC software to those involved in medical research.
Clayton, MO, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical trials are fundamental for modern-day medical research. Researchers, CROs and sponsors are always looking for tools and technologies to aid them during the clinical research stage. Tools such as EDC software, ePROs, randomization and drug supply management are integral to the success of trials.
ClinicalPURSUIT is a Missouri-based organization that excels in data collection software development. It has provided cutting-edge solutions to CROs, medical organizations, and others involved in clinical research since 1998.
They are currently providing a free demo of their EDC software for clinical researchers, CROs and sponsors to look at their software and decide to implement it within their research facility. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Speaking about their software, a company representative said, “Reliable data collection is integral to the success of any clinical trial. That’s why we are proud to offer our software and services to modern technologies. Our software is packed with features that can streamline your entire trial.
We offer a free demo to those involved in clinical trials to get a feel of our software and then purchase the entire software to conduct impactful trials. Our software is quite affordable as well.
Apart from electronic data capture systems, the company also provides software that promotes rapid study development and streamlined electronic patient-reported outcomes, Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, and more.
ClinicalPURSUIT patient registry software is built on a robust back-end process that involves key input from relevant stakeholders.Their custom solutions and services provided by ClinicalPURSUIT have enabled researchers to optimize their processes and reduce the time involved in conducting their research and trials.
Those interested inClinicalPURSUIT’s modern EDC software, ePRO systems, IRT and drug supply management systems can contact the company representatives using the information below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT is an industry leader for EDC software and systems since 1998. The company is well-reputed and respected in the medical research industry. They have pioneered the data collection systems and software for clinical research. They have worked with renowned CROs, sponsors and others involved in clinical research to supply them with modern software and solutions.
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
