ClinicalPURSUIT Offers Powerful Data Management and Source Data Verification Monitoring Through Its Software
The Missouri-based EDC software provider helps CROs, sponsors, and others involved in medical research conduct effective and reliable clinical trials
Clayton, MO, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Data verification, accuracy, and reliability are crucial to the success of clinical trials. CROs, sponsors, and others involved in medical research need secure, accurate, and reliable data collection that can help them conduct swift and seamless clinical trials. Clinical trials are also regularly audited by relevant authorities to ensure that the collected data is properly sourced, documented, and free of errors and bias.
ClinicalPURSUIT provides medical researchers with the necessary tools and technologies for seamless data collection and integration. Their EDC software provides powerful data management capabilities and source data verification monitoring that’s paramount to clinical research.
The Missouri-based organization is helping researchers with rapid study development, which involves enrollment, eConsent, data capture, and data management. Researchers can collect high-quality data through real-time validation with integrated query communications and data review.
Speaking about their data collection abilities, a company representative said, “We understand how important data accuracy, reliability, and integrity is to conduct seamless and effective clinical trials. Our HIPAA-compliant software enables researchers to collect data, conduct efficient data management, and provide source data verification.
"We assure you that you’re getting the best software in the market for your money. We’ve worked tremendously hard to provide our clients with state-of-the-art clinical data solutions, and we continue to strive to adopt innovations in our offerings.”
ClinicalPURSUIT’s EDC software also provides quality reporting capabilities. It lets data managers create real-time dashboards and robust reporting that aids in modern medicinal and therapeutic development.
Their comprehensive clinical research solutions have helped clinicians reduce lead times and effectively manage studies. The software allows data managers and clinicians to set up single-center and multi-center studies within weeks.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Those interested in ClinicalPURSUIT’s modern EDC software, ePRO systems, IRT, and drug supply management systems can contact the company representatives using the information below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been an industry leader for EDC software and systems since 1998. The company is well-reputed and respected in the medical research industry. They have pioneered data collection systems and software for clinical research. They have worked with renowned CROs, sponsors, and others involved in clinical research to supply them with modern software and solutions.
ClinicalPURSUIT provides medical researchers with the necessary tools and technologies for seamless data collection and integration. Their EDC software provides powerful data management capabilities and source data verification monitoring that’s paramount to clinical research.
The Missouri-based organization is helping researchers with rapid study development, which involves enrollment, eConsent, data capture, and data management. Researchers can collect high-quality data through real-time validation with integrated query communications and data review.
Speaking about their data collection abilities, a company representative said, “We understand how important data accuracy, reliability, and integrity is to conduct seamless and effective clinical trials. Our HIPAA-compliant software enables researchers to collect data, conduct efficient data management, and provide source data verification.
"We assure you that you’re getting the best software in the market for your money. We’ve worked tremendously hard to provide our clients with state-of-the-art clinical data solutions, and we continue to strive to adopt innovations in our offerings.”
ClinicalPURSUIT’s EDC software also provides quality reporting capabilities. It lets data managers create real-time dashboards and robust reporting that aids in modern medicinal and therapeutic development.
Their comprehensive clinical research solutions have helped clinicians reduce lead times and effectively manage studies. The software allows data managers and clinicians to set up single-center and multi-center studies within weeks.
Their products and services offer the latest technology that is helping those involved with clinical research and trials with effective data collection and analyses. ClinicalPURSUIT has always been focused on adding value for its clientele, enabling them to become the preferred EDC software supplier for many stakeholders.
Those interested in ClinicalPURSUIT’s modern EDC software, ePRO systems, IRT, and drug supply management systems can contact the company representatives using the information below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been an industry leader for EDC software and systems since 1998. The company is well-reputed and respected in the medical research industry. They have pioneered data collection systems and software for clinical research. They have worked with renowned CROs, sponsors, and others involved in clinical research to supply them with modern software and solutions.
Contact
ClinicalPURSUITContact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Categories