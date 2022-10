Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at This Year’s SEMA Show on November 1-4, 2022, in Booth 12769

Springfield, MA, October 28, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its new line of lint-free foam swabs for restyling and car care detailing at this year’s SEMA Show. The team will be in booth 12769, located in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 1-4, 2022. Super Brush is a US-based manufacturer with over 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators.“Our Car Care Detailing Foam Swabs are an all-purpose foam swab that fit a direct need to clean and detail an automobile,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are safe for delicate jobs on cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and ATVs.”Super Brush’s brand-new Car Care Detailing Foam Swabs will be one of the highlights of this year’s SEMA Show. The new Car Care Detailing Foam Swabs are perfect for removing dirt, dust, and grime from a variety of areas including air vents, cup holders, knobs and buttons, seat seams, cracks, and crevices. The ultra-soft foam heads are lint-free and made with durable plastic handles, which are washable and reusable with soap and water. Super Brush foam swabs can also be used to apply touch-up paint, lubricants, and solvents, and to remove metal shavings and debris during engine builds.Meet with the Super Brush team at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on November 1-4, 2022, in booth #12769 to learn more about our lint-free car care foam swabs.“With over 100,000 industry professional’s attending this year’s SEMA Show, it is a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the automotive community about our lint-free car foam swabs,” Henry added. “Cleaning and detailing of your automobile are an important part of maintenance and appearance, and we look forward to helping solve this challenge with our foam swabs.”Super Brush offers custom design options, high volumes and large quantity price breaks while also offering low minimum order quantities, quick fulfillment and free shipping in the contiguous US on its e-commerce store. Super Brush is your source for high-quality, direct from manufacturer, Car Care Detailing Foam Swabs.