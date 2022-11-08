Logomachine Design Studio Enters the US Market
On October 25, the design studio announced that it was starting to operate in the US market. Before that, the studio made logos for companies in the Arab Emirates and Latin America markets.
San Francisco, CA, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Logomachine design studio has been operating in the markets of Europe, the UAE, Central Asia and Latin America for 8 years. During this time, it has created more than 1,800 logos and corporate styles for projects in various industries — from pharmacy to LGBT+-friendly organizations.
The design studio draws the attention of customers in new markets with its concepts: it shows an alternative design of well-known brands or creates a design for non-existent things. So, the company takes the competitive US market as a challenge.
"We know that we will have to work 10 times harder in the USA to gain our market share. But I am sure that our experience of working in different parts of the world will play into our hands," says Roman Gorbachev, founder of Logomachine design studio.
Contact
John Johnson
+1-415-535-8530
Logomachine.net
