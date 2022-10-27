Association Medicare Drug Plan Online Comparison Tool Sees Record Usage
Los angeles, CA, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A record number of consumers are accessing an online Medicare drug plan comparison tool made available by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Millions of seniors have the opportunity to switch Medicare drug plans during Medicare Open Enrollment,” shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. The opportunity to switch plans for 2023 began October 15 and continues through December 7.
According to AAMSI, a record number of consumers have accessed the organization’s website since the start of Open Enrollment. “Traffic is up 65% since the start of AEP and half are using our online directory listing to search for Medicare brokers near me,” Slome notes. “The other half are using the online tool to find the best Medicare drug plan for 2023."
To access the Medicare drug plan comparison tool, go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/best-medicare-drug-plans-2023/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Visit their website for more information at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
