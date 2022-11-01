Hanley Flight & Zimmerman Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Chicago Patent Firm Enjoys Significant Growth in Headcount, Client Roster.
Chicago, IL, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Throughout the month of October, Hanley Flight & Zimmerman, an intellectual property firm that focuses on patent prosecution and counseling for Fortune 500 companies and global technology leaders, recognizes its founding two decades ago.
HFZ now represents seven of the top 25 U.S. patenting entities, including Ford, General Electric and Texas Instruments. In addition to an active client docket, HFZ is recognized for its high level of quality as well: For 2022, the firm earned two Patent Quality Awards from Patent Bots, ranking in the top 10 of U.S. law firms in two technology categories.
The firm was founded by Mark Hanley, James Flight and Mark Zimmerman, three patent lawyers who shared a common background – their interest in engineering and innovation. They joined forces while working as attorneys at another intellectual property law firm in Chicago; in 2002, the three set out to build their own patent prosecution firm that would reward and cultivate excellence.
They opened for business in the Civic Opera Building at 20 N. Wacker in 2002 with five partners, one assistant and a handful of clients. Today, the firm is located at 150 S. Wacker and is more than ten times that size: HFZ has grown to 18 partners, 23 additional patent practitioners and about 30 staff, offering clients dedicated teams for electrical, mechanical, software and biomedical patent services.
“We are grateful for everyone at HFZ, the partners, attorneys, patent agents, and staff, that day in and day out focus on performing at the highest level of quality and that make working together so enjoyable,” said founding partner James Flight. “We also want to thank our clients who have put so much trust in us. We are honored to be trusted by the best.”
