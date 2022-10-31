CentraCare to Bring Healthcare Exploration Opportunities and Curriculum to Central Minnesota K-12 Students
St. Cloud, MN, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CentraCare is providing a new opportunity for students across Central Minnesota to explore health care careers through collaboration with Minnesota HOSA and STEM Fuse. Schools will have the opportunity to partner with MN HOSA to create student chapter organizations focused on career exploration and skill development as it relates to health care fields. The relationship with STEM Fuse will allow 25 partner schools access to Health Sciences Curriculum, College and Career Development Curriculum, as well as the Career Highways student digital portfolio.
“We are excited to support our community schools with opportunities and tools that can help aid students in their journey of career exploration as well as learn more about the wonderful healthcare options in their own backyard,” says Karl Nohner, Workforce Development Program Manager at CentraCare. “CentraCare is committed to long-term relationships with our K-12 districts with a goal of supporting the great work they are already doing in career development. Partnerships like these allow us the chance to help spark interest in healthcare, provide resources for students to build their skills, and find their purpose in a successful healthcare career.”
Minnesota HOSA prepares students to enter the health care field. From middle school to college, HOSA offers competitions, conferences and personal introductions to professionals — providing unique experiences to empower students to enter the health care field as leaders and innovators. “This is a great opportunity for all three of our organizations to work together to provide high school students a chance to explore different career paths in health care and introduce them to HOSA so they may further their skills and knowledge for the future,” HOSA’s state director, Summer Hagy said.
“We are pleased to be partnering with CentraCare and MN HOSA on this early
workforce development program to provide curriculum for skills development and Career Highways for student work-based learning opportunities. Given the critical nature of healthcare and the nationwide staffing shortage, we are pleased to be investing in our next generation of talent,” said Carter Tatge, CEO of STEM Fuse.
About MN HOSA
HOSA is an international, student-led organization for students in sixth grade - college who are interested in learning more about the healthcare profession. Through leadership activities, hands-on learning, volunteer and community service and innovative competitive events, HOSA members become better prepared for college & career. MN HOSA is focused on creating the next generation of healthcare professionals through exciting partnerships such as this.
About STEM Fuse
STEM Fuse is a leading K-16 EdTech provider focused on increasing student awareness and readiness for college and their careers. STEM Fuse provides students with a platform to plan, prepare and pursue their ongoing education and careers. Headquartered in South Dakota and with a long history of providing educational services to students in the Upper Midwest, STEM Fuse is committed to helping prepare students for health care and technical careers with a focus on rural awareness and education.
About CentraCare
As an integrated, not-for-profit organization, CentraCare is working to improve the lives and wellbeing of those living in Central, Southwest and West Central Minnesota. CentraCare provides care through hospitals located in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre and Willmar with more than 30 clinics and specialty centers throughout the region. CentraCare has grown to meet the needs of the communities and is now one of the largest health systems in Minnesota. This means we’re able to offer the latest advancements in care, technology and treatments close to home.
“We are excited to support our community schools with opportunities and tools that can help aid students in their journey of career exploration as well as learn more about the wonderful healthcare options in their own backyard,” says Karl Nohner, Workforce Development Program Manager at CentraCare. “CentraCare is committed to long-term relationships with our K-12 districts with a goal of supporting the great work they are already doing in career development. Partnerships like these allow us the chance to help spark interest in healthcare, provide resources for students to build their skills, and find their purpose in a successful healthcare career.”
Minnesota HOSA prepares students to enter the health care field. From middle school to college, HOSA offers competitions, conferences and personal introductions to professionals — providing unique experiences to empower students to enter the health care field as leaders and innovators. “This is a great opportunity for all three of our organizations to work together to provide high school students a chance to explore different career paths in health care and introduce them to HOSA so they may further their skills and knowledge for the future,” HOSA’s state director, Summer Hagy said.
“We are pleased to be partnering with CentraCare and MN HOSA on this early
workforce development program to provide curriculum for skills development and Career Highways for student work-based learning opportunities. Given the critical nature of healthcare and the nationwide staffing shortage, we are pleased to be investing in our next generation of talent,” said Carter Tatge, CEO of STEM Fuse.
About MN HOSA
HOSA is an international, student-led organization for students in sixth grade - college who are interested in learning more about the healthcare profession. Through leadership activities, hands-on learning, volunteer and community service and innovative competitive events, HOSA members become better prepared for college & career. MN HOSA is focused on creating the next generation of healthcare professionals through exciting partnerships such as this.
About STEM Fuse
STEM Fuse is a leading K-16 EdTech provider focused on increasing student awareness and readiness for college and their careers. STEM Fuse provides students with a platform to plan, prepare and pursue their ongoing education and careers. Headquartered in South Dakota and with a long history of providing educational services to students in the Upper Midwest, STEM Fuse is committed to helping prepare students for health care and technical careers with a focus on rural awareness and education.
About CentraCare
As an integrated, not-for-profit organization, CentraCare is working to improve the lives and wellbeing of those living in Central, Southwest and West Central Minnesota. CentraCare provides care through hospitals located in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre and Willmar with more than 30 clinics and specialty centers throughout the region. CentraCare has grown to meet the needs of the communities and is now one of the largest health systems in Minnesota. This means we’re able to offer the latest advancements in care, technology and treatments close to home.
Contact
STEM FuseContact
Tara Lesniewski
651-497-1385
https://www.stemfuse.com
Tara Lesniewski
651-497-1385
https://www.stemfuse.com
Categories