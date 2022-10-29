Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector.
This is according to the event director Patricia Kazaka: “Nigeria is the next investment destination in the mining industry and the government has been unwavering in its undertaking and goal to take its mining sector to the next level."
She adds: "We are delighted that President Buhari will honour the Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference with his presence on the opening day on Tuesday, 1 November. He also delivered a message during one of our online events recently, but as we are making a much-lauded live return to the Nigerian capital, the entire industry, from mining houses to investors to artisanal miners, is excited to see at the Abuja International Conference Center in person.”
Established seven years ago, the proud partners of Nigeria Mining Week include the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and VUKA Group. More than 1200 mining experts are expected at this elite gathering.
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite, will also personally welcome attendees when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor.
Nigeria Mining Week’s official programme highlights and main themes include:
· 1 November, 08h00, opening session
Profiling Nigeria’s strengths: Achievements and focus areas
- Welcome address from the organiser, VUKA Group
- Welcome address from PwC
-- Uyi N, Akpata, PwC Country and Regional Senior Partner, West Nigeria
- Welcome address from the Miners Association of Nigeria
-- Alh. Musa Muhammad, Ag. President, Miners Association of Nigeria
- Goodwill message
-- Hajiya. Saratu Umar, Executive Secretary and CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Nigeria
- Welcome remarks from NEITI
-- Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary and CEO, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Nigeria
- Opening remarks: Integrated Iron mining and steel making project in the state of Kaduna
-- Partha Ghosh, Mining Head, African Industries Limited, Nigeria
- Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Unveiling of electronic access to wealth away from oil: A new online mineral title administration system (real time)
-- Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, Chairman, Bitumen Committee, and Director-General, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO)
- Ministerial address
-- Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite, Minister, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria
- Presidential address
-- H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria
- VIP tour and official opening of the exhibition
Other sessions will focus on:
- Nigeria’s mineralogical wealth: Understanding the true potential
- Capacity building: A critical need for skills and knowledge transfer
- Climate change and ESG impact: Protecting the environment for future generations
- Finance and investment: Creating an attractive business model
- Mining investment: Throwing misperceptions out the door
True potential of Nigeria as a mining destination
The industry has also given the event an enthusiastic stamp of approval with leading expert companies and projects eager to showcase what is widely regarded as the next best investment destination for mining houses and investors. These include Titan Minerals Ltd, the diamond plus sponsor of the event, (formerly known as AG Vision Mining), a leading mineral exploration company and a longstanding participant of Nigeria Mining Week.
Other leading lights in the Nigerian extractive sector that be part of the great content, valuable networking opportunities and great exposure at the event include the platinum sponsors: Africa Finance Corporation, the gold sponsors: FBN Bank, IAC Gold, Rapidlink and Segilola Resources Operating Limited, and the silver sponsors: African Natural Resources & Mines, Beak Consultants, Guideline Geo, HSiT Africa, Juggernaut Industries and Xugong Nigeria Company Limited.
About VUKA Group
The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include Enlit Africa, Africa's Green Economy Summit, DRC Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
