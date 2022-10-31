Announcing 2nd Annual Joint Fires Summit
Defense Strategies Institute’s 2nd Annual Joint Fires Summit will bring together the DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia to discuss how they are currently working toward delivering cutting-edge surface-to-surface fires systems that will significantly increase range and effects over currently fielded US and adversary systems.
Huntsville, AL, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Joint Fires Summit will focus on developing and fielding cutting edge fires and strike capabilities to meet the growing challenges of strategic competition across the globe. The need to have reliable and lethal systems capable of penetrating enemy area denial systems is a growing priority as potential enemies continue to invest in their defense capabilities while also developing hypersonic and other standoff weapons systems. The modernization of Joint Fires capabilities and Multi-Domain Operations is considered a top priority, with a requested $24 billion investment in the FY 2023 budget.
Attendees will hear unique insight from leaders throughout DoD, Military, and Industry about the opportunities and challenges that will define Joint Fires in the next decade of multi-domain operations. Speakers will share their perspective on efforts to enhance combat readiness, improve artillery systems for direct and indirect fires, and increase interoperability with joint partners and allies. Finally, a panel of experts and leaders from across the DoD, Industry, & Academia will convene to detail their initiatives toward embracing a modern air denial strategy to deter enemy attacks and maintain a competitive advantage.
Topics To Be Covered:
- Developing and Sustaining Defensive and Offensive Integrated Fires and Mission Command Capabilities in Support of Joint & All-Domain Operating Environments.
- Maximizing Army’s Sensor Data Sharing & Accessibility to Improve C2 & Fires Capabilities in Support of Warfighter Missions.
- Embracing a Modern Air Denial Strategy to Deter Enemy Attacks and Maintain a Competitive Advantage.
- Providing Premier Fires Testing Facilities to Ensure National Defense Readiness for Today and the Future.
- Leveraging Boeing Ramjet Technology Advancements to Help US Army Meet Long-Range Precision Fires and Modernization Priorities.
- Training Tactical Experts to Control and Exploit Air, Space, and Cyber on Behalf of the Joint Force.
- Embracing a Modern Air Denial Strategy to Deter Enemy Attacks and Maintain a Competitive Advantage.
Themes at the 2023 Summit: Long Range Precision Strike, Prompt Global Strike, Extended Range Guided Artillery Shell, Joint Warfighting Concept, Long Range Bomber, Long Range Cannon.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://fires.dsigroup.org/
