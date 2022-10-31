Nashville Religion Communicators to Showcase the Art of Strategic Design
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.
Nashville, TN, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.
The November 2022 meeting will be virtual with guest speakers on the topic of “Behind the Design ~ Strategic Questions to Elevate Your Creative Projects.” According to RCC Nashville, “Creative projects begin with exploration. Understanding what a project needs to accomplish helps a designer develop the most successful and innovative ones. Learn more about what to do before you begin designing your next display, ad, landing page, or campaign.”
“Artistic design helps forward a basic communication, turning it into something much deeper and impactful,” says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Nashville Church of Scientology, “we look forward to a wonderful meeting.”
The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.
The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter
