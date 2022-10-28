Willard Powell Hires Managing Director to Oversee Newly Established Executive Search Group (ESG)
Ridgefield, CT, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Talent acquisition firm Willard Powell is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Lynch, who will manage the company’s newly formed Executive Search Group, focusing on the recruitment needs of Fortune 100 multinational companies, mid-sized firms and high growth startups seeking executive-level talent.
“In today’s competitive market, it’s never been more difficult for companies to attract and hire high-level talent. Unlike large firms that typically offload the bulk of the recruiting work to junior staff, we are a boutique firm with partners that are intimately involved with all phases of the search process, from start to finish. We are known as solvers of business problems, not just a firm that fills an opening. With Mike at the helm, we are well-positioned to meet the unique demands of each assignment, creating a win-win for our clients,” said David McInnis, President & Founding Partner of Willard Powell.
With over 25 years of executive search experience with C-Suite/executive leadership teams and Board level advisory work, Mike’s division at Willard Powell will serve a diverse range of executive-level searches. Highly skilled in Executive Search, Client Management, and Candidate Engagement, Mike has a demonstrated track record of leadership and success primarily across the financial services industry within HR and Talent Acquisition.
As the former Senior Director of Executive Recruiting at TIAA, Mike created the structure and strategy for the ESG team and served the recruiting needs of the Executive Committee. With an astute understanding of talent and in-depth knowledge of diverse industries, Mike helped build TIAA’s internal leadership team across all areas of the business including Asset Management, Retirement Services, Banking Solutions, Technology, and Operations.
Prior to his 11 years at TIAA, he held financial recruiting and consulting positions at HGI Executive Search, Wells Fargo, The Hunter Group International and Management Advisors International.
“In working with Mike, organizations will have a trusted advisor who can speak truth to power. Having spent the last decade on the client side with a Fortune 100 Financial Services company, he is a problem solver of business issues through diligence, rigor, and human compassion,” commented Stewart Sloan, Partner, Engagement Manager at Willard Powell.
“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic and talented Willard Powell team. Having been in this industry for nearly three decades, I’m most excited to help organizations steer the direction of their business by hiring the best possible talent to advance their strategic goals. I am also excited to be working with the incredibly ethical, professional, and generous partners and team at Willard Powell,” said Mike.
Outside of the office, Mike enjoys chess, traveling the world and attending concerts and football games with his wife and two college-aged daughters.
About Willard Powell
Willard Powell offers trustworthy talent services that leverage proprietary sourcing technologies. We are dedicated to organizational development and prosperity for employees, clients, shareholders, and trusted advisors. Willard Powell is a division of Via Trust USA, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, with satellite offices in Charlotte, NC and San Antonio, TX. Visit https://willardpowell.com to learn more about the team and its services.
“In today’s competitive market, it’s never been more difficult for companies to attract and hire high-level talent. Unlike large firms that typically offload the bulk of the recruiting work to junior staff, we are a boutique firm with partners that are intimately involved with all phases of the search process, from start to finish. We are known as solvers of business problems, not just a firm that fills an opening. With Mike at the helm, we are well-positioned to meet the unique demands of each assignment, creating a win-win for our clients,” said David McInnis, President & Founding Partner of Willard Powell.
With over 25 years of executive search experience with C-Suite/executive leadership teams and Board level advisory work, Mike’s division at Willard Powell will serve a diverse range of executive-level searches. Highly skilled in Executive Search, Client Management, and Candidate Engagement, Mike has a demonstrated track record of leadership and success primarily across the financial services industry within HR and Talent Acquisition.
As the former Senior Director of Executive Recruiting at TIAA, Mike created the structure and strategy for the ESG team and served the recruiting needs of the Executive Committee. With an astute understanding of talent and in-depth knowledge of diverse industries, Mike helped build TIAA’s internal leadership team across all areas of the business including Asset Management, Retirement Services, Banking Solutions, Technology, and Operations.
Prior to his 11 years at TIAA, he held financial recruiting and consulting positions at HGI Executive Search, Wells Fargo, The Hunter Group International and Management Advisors International.
“In working with Mike, organizations will have a trusted advisor who can speak truth to power. Having spent the last decade on the client side with a Fortune 100 Financial Services company, he is a problem solver of business issues through diligence, rigor, and human compassion,” commented Stewart Sloan, Partner, Engagement Manager at Willard Powell.
“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic and talented Willard Powell team. Having been in this industry for nearly three decades, I’m most excited to help organizations steer the direction of their business by hiring the best possible talent to advance their strategic goals. I am also excited to be working with the incredibly ethical, professional, and generous partners and team at Willard Powell,” said Mike.
Outside of the office, Mike enjoys chess, traveling the world and attending concerts and football games with his wife and two college-aged daughters.
About Willard Powell
Willard Powell offers trustworthy talent services that leverage proprietary sourcing technologies. We are dedicated to organizational development and prosperity for employees, clients, shareholders, and trusted advisors. Willard Powell is a division of Via Trust USA, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, with satellite offices in Charlotte, NC and San Antonio, TX. Visit https://willardpowell.com to learn more about the team and its services.
Contact
Willard PowellContact
David McInnis
+1 (203) 542-7815
https://willardpowell.com
David McInnis
+1 (203) 542-7815
https://willardpowell.com
Categories