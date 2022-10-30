Stetson Law Graduate Melany Hernandez Joins Franklin’s Business Litigation Team
Fort Myers, FL, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Melany Hernandez has joined the firm as an associate in the Business Litigation Department. She will focus her practice on assisting clients involved in employment litigation matters. Hernandez is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts, and she is fluent in Spanish and English.
Hernandez was raised in Miami as a first-generation American born to Colombian immigrant parents, and she knew from a young age that she wanted to help people. Since discovering she could do this through being a part of the American legal system, she has had the honor of working two years as the District Representative for former U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney, and externing for U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli of the Middle District of Florida. She was also honored to serve on the editorial board of the Fort Myers News-Press, representing the voice of young adults in Lee County.
Hernandez graduated from Stetson University College of Law cum laude at the top of her class. She was a member of the law school’s elite Dispute Resolution Team and served as President of the law school’s Hispanic Bar Association. In addition, as a result of her pro bono work with Gulfcoast Legal Services’ immigration department, Hernandez was named a finalist for the Florida Bar’s William Reece Smith Jr. Pro Bono Showcase. Upon graduation, Stetson recognized her contributions to its community by awarding her its Stephanie A. Vaughan Excellence in Advocacy Award, which is presented to the law student who best exemplifies commitment to advocacy excellence. Hernandez may be reached at melany.hernandez@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Hernandez or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
