Henderson Franklin Welcomes Land Use Associate Taylor Bollt
Fort Myers, FL, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Stetson University College of Law graduate Taylor Bollt has joined the firm as an associate in the Land Use & Environmental Law Department. He is based out of the firm’s Naples office and will work alongside his mentor and department chair, Jeff Wright. Bollt is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts.
Bollt grew up in Naples, Florida, and has known from a young age that he wanted to be a part of an organization that served the local community. Prior to joining the firm, he was introduced to the complexity of financial planning for a region, the enforcement of codes and regulations, and the issues that affect land use by serving as a Legislative Aid for a County Commissioner in Hillsborough County. In his practice at Henderson Franklin, Bollt will focus on assisting clients as they navigate the laws surrounding the sustainable growth and development of Southwest Florida.
Bollt attained his undergraduate degree at the University of Tampa, where he majored in Political Science and minored in Public Speaking. Bollt may be reached at taylor.bollt@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1361.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Bollt or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
