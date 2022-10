Naples Illustrated Magazine Recognizes 36 Henderson Franklin Attorneys as “Top Lawyers”

Fort Myers, FL, October 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The September issue of Naples Illustrated magazine honors 36 Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. attorneys in 18 practice areas. Naples Illustrated partnered with Professional Research Services and asked licensed Collier and Lee County attorneys who they would recommend in the area. The list of Henderson Franklin’s 2022 honorees, as well as their practice area(s), include:Richard Akin, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning LawScott Atwood, Employee Benefits Law, Labor and Employment LawAmanda Barritt, Real Estate LawScott Beatty, Appellate Practice, Business LitigationMatthew Belcastro, Appellate Practice, Construction LawWilliam Boltrek, Insurance LawEdward Canterbury, Real Estate LawAnthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Trusts and EstatesThomas Clark, Business/Corporate LawMichael Corso, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice LawAmanda Dorio, Trusts and EstatesRonald Eisenberg, Trusts and EstatesNicole Goetz, Appellate Practice and Family LawThomas Gunderson, Real Estate LawEric Gurgold, Trusts and EstatesErnest Hatch, Trusts and EstatesErin Houck-Toll, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax LawCarlos Kelly, Eminent Domain and Condemnation LawRichard Mancini, Trusts and EstatesMark Nieds, Intellectual Property LawChristina O'Brien, Family LawGeraldo Olivo, III, Insurance LawShannon Puopolo, Appellate Practice, Business LitigationKayla Richmond, Family LawDavid Roos, Workers Compensation LawAmanda Ross, Admiralty and Maritime LawRussell Schropp, Land Use and Zoning LawSpencer Shaw, Workers Compensation LawRobert Shearman, Insurance LawDouglas Szabo, Business Litigation, Business/CorporateDonald Thomson, Real Estate LawBeth Vogelsang, Family LawGuy Whitesman, Business/Corporate, Tax LawRussell Whittle, Workers Compensation LawJeff Wright, Land Use and Zoning LawSharon Zuccaro, Real Estate LawHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.