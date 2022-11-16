Pedro Dupree is Selected to Join US VALOR’s First Cohort for Their Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program (CAP)
Today, US VALOR, a national non-profit organization helping service members and new Veterans transition from their military service to civilian employees, in order to “change their story” of transitioning. Focused on a cybersecurity apprenticeship model, US VALOR announced Pedro Dupree as their first apprentice candidate.
Newport Beach, CA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, US VALOR, a national non-profit organization helping service members and new Veterans transition from their military service to civilian employees, in order to “change their story” of transitioning. Focused on a cybersecurity apprenticeship model, US VALOR announced Pedro Dupree as their first apprentice candidate. A nationally recognized organization, US VALOR, offers their US Department of Labor and Department of Apprenticeship Services (CA) Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program to transitioning service members and Veterans within one year of separating from active-duty U. S. Military service.
“We are thrilled to have Pedro join the US VALOR apprenticeship program as he explores and gains experience as a cybersecurity professional,” said Kelly Kendall, president. “As a former Marine myself, I recall how difficult it was to even get started in the civilian world.”
Pedro, is a former First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps where he served as an Air Support Control Analyst. He was the Air Support Control Officer/Analyst for over 152 flight missions across three military exercises. He currently holds a Secret level security clearance, CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker and a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga, California.
“Information technology and Cybersecurity have always been career fields that I wanted to excel at. More specifically, I want to be on a red or blue team with the ultimate goal of planning and coordinating cyber warfare exercises as part of a purple team. Furthermore, I want to write risk management frameworks and implement security policies as part of a broader goal of organizational security. My hopes and aspirations for this apprenticeship are to learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity, and work with my mentors and peers by finding the right balance of utilizing hard and soft skills in order to provide professional expertise for any organization that I am a part of. I am excited for the U.S VALOR apprenticeship and all the challenges that it brings,” shared Dupree.
As a participant in the US VALOR program, Pedro will be rotating through four local businesses for live, hands-on experience that sets individuals apart. The full CAP is approximately 2,000-hours in duration and rich in experience and exposure. Not only does the program provide the technical skills that our nation is in dire need of; it includes the “power skills” that will allow the men and women who were willing to give their lives for our country to transition smoothly as they learn to listen, prepare, plan, and execute in the very fast-paced civilian workforce of today.
About US VALOR
US VALOR (US Veterans Advancing Through Learning, Opportunities, and Resources) is a non-profit focused on humanity and providing respect and hope to U.S. Veterans that have made great sacrifices for their fellow countrymen within the United States and around the globe. US VALOR exists to help Veterans transition seamlessly from the structure and organization of military life into the civilian workforce by providing valuable technical training in Cybersecurity, along with essential “Power Skills”, to prepare them for demanding opportunities that await. US VALOR helps veterans establish a new sense of purpose, direction, and community through a shared understanding of passion and mission.
About the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program (CAP)
The US VALOR CAP prepares the apprentices to leave the program with the necessary qualifications (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities) to participate in varying workforce categories/roles. Upon completion of the full US VALOR Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program, a candidate will have completed and earned ten major Cybersecurity certifications through SANS, CompTIA, EC Council, ISC2, ISACA, Cybersec, and Fortinet.
“We are thrilled to have Pedro join the US VALOR apprenticeship program as he explores and gains experience as a cybersecurity professional,” said Kelly Kendall, president. “As a former Marine myself, I recall how difficult it was to even get started in the civilian world.”
Pedro, is a former First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps where he served as an Air Support Control Analyst. He was the Air Support Control Officer/Analyst for over 152 flight missions across three military exercises. He currently holds a Secret level security clearance, CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker and a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga, California.
“Information technology and Cybersecurity have always been career fields that I wanted to excel at. More specifically, I want to be on a red or blue team with the ultimate goal of planning and coordinating cyber warfare exercises as part of a purple team. Furthermore, I want to write risk management frameworks and implement security policies as part of a broader goal of organizational security. My hopes and aspirations for this apprenticeship are to learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity, and work with my mentors and peers by finding the right balance of utilizing hard and soft skills in order to provide professional expertise for any organization that I am a part of. I am excited for the U.S VALOR apprenticeship and all the challenges that it brings,” shared Dupree.
As a participant in the US VALOR program, Pedro will be rotating through four local businesses for live, hands-on experience that sets individuals apart. The full CAP is approximately 2,000-hours in duration and rich in experience and exposure. Not only does the program provide the technical skills that our nation is in dire need of; it includes the “power skills” that will allow the men and women who were willing to give their lives for our country to transition smoothly as they learn to listen, prepare, plan, and execute in the very fast-paced civilian workforce of today.
About US VALOR
US VALOR (US Veterans Advancing Through Learning, Opportunities, and Resources) is a non-profit focused on humanity and providing respect and hope to U.S. Veterans that have made great sacrifices for their fellow countrymen within the United States and around the globe. US VALOR exists to help Veterans transition seamlessly from the structure and organization of military life into the civilian workforce by providing valuable technical training in Cybersecurity, along with essential “Power Skills”, to prepare them for demanding opportunities that await. US VALOR helps veterans establish a new sense of purpose, direction, and community through a shared understanding of passion and mission.
About the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program (CAP)
The US VALOR CAP prepares the apprentices to leave the program with the necessary qualifications (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities) to participate in varying workforce categories/roles. Upon completion of the full US VALOR Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program, a candidate will have completed and earned ten major Cybersecurity certifications through SANS, CompTIA, EC Council, ISC2, ISACA, Cybersec, and Fortinet.
Contact
US VALORContact
Kelly Kendall
833-878-2567
www.usvalor.org
Kelly Kendall
833-878-2567
www.usvalor.org
Categories