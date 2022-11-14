Alpyne Strategy to Host Refrigerant Briefing for Fall 2022
Murfreesboro, TN, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpyne Strategy, a leading industrial marketing agency in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a Refrigerant Briefing for Fall 2022 live webinar event on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:00pm CST. In this 1-hour session, HVAC-R stakeholders can learn the top refrigerant insights from this fall.
Topics of discussion for this Refrigerant Briefing event include updates on the refrigerant phasedown, the rise of A2L refrigerants, the Inflation Reduction Act, and more. Refrigerant market and regulatory changes will be discussed.
This event is hosted by Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb, Director & CMO. You will get updated on the latest in the world of refrigerants.
About Alpyne Strategy:
Alpyne Strategy is a leading industrial marketing agency in Murfreesboro TN that helps industrial companies of all shapes and sizes on their marketing programs.
Topics of discussion for this Refrigerant Briefing event include updates on the refrigerant phasedown, the rise of A2L refrigerants, the Inflation Reduction Act, and more. Refrigerant market and regulatory changes will be discussed.
This event is hosted by Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb, Director & CMO. You will get updated on the latest in the world of refrigerants.
About Alpyne Strategy:
Alpyne Strategy is a leading industrial marketing agency in Murfreesboro TN that helps industrial companies of all shapes and sizes on their marketing programs.
Contact
Alpyne StrategyContact
William Ortlieb
615-323-3126
alpynestrategy.com
William Ortlieb
615-323-3126
alpynestrategy.com
Categories