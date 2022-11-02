Doug Hodge, ARA, MAI Joins AgValue Consulting
AgValue Consulting recently announced Doug Hodge has joined the firm, expanding the firm's offerings.
Albany, GA, November 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AgValue Consulting, an agriculture valuation consulting organization, recently announced Doug Hodge, ARA, MAI has joined the firm.
Hodge has been involved in the valuation of agricultural assets since 1983 and has conducted appraisal reports and appraisal reviews globally. Doug holds a BS degree in Finance with a concentration in real estate from Ferris State University.
The addition of Hodge will enable AgValue to expand their footprint to the midwest and expand their offerings to include valuation review services.
“We are looking forward to having Doug join our team,” says Curtis Bearden, AgValue Consulting Senior Partner. “There are very few people in the agricultural industry who know both the appraisal side and the finance side. Doug has vast experience in both. We are pleased to add an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance AgValue’s offerings.”
In his role, Hodge will be working with clients and using his agricultural and appraisal knowledge to aid in their decisions. “I am excited to build solid relationships with our clients to satisfy any appraisal or review needs they have,” says Hodge.
Before joining AgValue Consulting Hodge was the VP, Chief Appraiser at International Farming Corporation where he was responsible for valuation of farmland investments and appraisal review for the global agricultural assets held by IFC. He has also held the position of VP of Appraisal Services for Nuveen Global Asset Management and Sr. Director for TIAA-CREF and was responsible for the appraisal review of Nuveen/TIAA’s global agricultural portfolio.
Prior to joining Nuveen, he was the regional appraisal manager for the eastern US for Farmers National Co. Before joining FNC in 2007, he owned his own valuation firm in Lapeer, Michigan. He is currently a certified general appraiser in Michigan.
Hodge has served recently as the District III VP for the ASFMRA and is the current immediate past president of ASFMRA and has held other positions with ASFMRA and the Great Lakes Chapter of the Appraisal Institute. He is an instructor for appraisal courses at ASFMRA. Throughout his career he has prepared appraisal reports for many purposes including lending, litigation, eminent domain, business valuations and others. Having grown up on a dairy farm in Sanilac County, Michigan he has a strong background in agriculture.
About AgValue Consulting
AgValue Consulting has deep roots in agriculture with extensive experience and knowledge of agriculture. AgValue Consulting offers a plethora of services including appraisal and valuation, review and audit services, consulting services and risk management for farm and ranch owners, agribusiness owners, lenders, private equity companies, insurance companies, etc.
Hodge has been involved in the valuation of agricultural assets since 1983 and has conducted appraisal reports and appraisal reviews globally. Doug holds a BS degree in Finance with a concentration in real estate from Ferris State University.
The addition of Hodge will enable AgValue to expand their footprint to the midwest and expand their offerings to include valuation review services.
“We are looking forward to having Doug join our team,” says Curtis Bearden, AgValue Consulting Senior Partner. “There are very few people in the agricultural industry who know both the appraisal side and the finance side. Doug has vast experience in both. We are pleased to add an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance AgValue’s offerings.”
In his role, Hodge will be working with clients and using his agricultural and appraisal knowledge to aid in their decisions. “I am excited to build solid relationships with our clients to satisfy any appraisal or review needs they have,” says Hodge.
Before joining AgValue Consulting Hodge was the VP, Chief Appraiser at International Farming Corporation where he was responsible for valuation of farmland investments and appraisal review for the global agricultural assets held by IFC. He has also held the position of VP of Appraisal Services for Nuveen Global Asset Management and Sr. Director for TIAA-CREF and was responsible for the appraisal review of Nuveen/TIAA’s global agricultural portfolio.
Prior to joining Nuveen, he was the regional appraisal manager for the eastern US for Farmers National Co. Before joining FNC in 2007, he owned his own valuation firm in Lapeer, Michigan. He is currently a certified general appraiser in Michigan.
Hodge has served recently as the District III VP for the ASFMRA and is the current immediate past president of ASFMRA and has held other positions with ASFMRA and the Great Lakes Chapter of the Appraisal Institute. He is an instructor for appraisal courses at ASFMRA. Throughout his career he has prepared appraisal reports for many purposes including lending, litigation, eminent domain, business valuations and others. Having grown up on a dairy farm in Sanilac County, Michigan he has a strong background in agriculture.
About AgValue Consulting
AgValue Consulting has deep roots in agriculture with extensive experience and knowledge of agriculture. AgValue Consulting offers a plethora of services including appraisal and valuation, review and audit services, consulting services and risk management for farm and ranch owners, agribusiness owners, lenders, private equity companies, insurance companies, etc.
Contact
AgValue ConsultingContact
Curtis Bearden
423-805-6762
https://www.agvalueconsulting.com
Curtis Bearden
423-805-6762
https://www.agvalueconsulting.com
Categories