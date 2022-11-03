SEMCO Publishing Launches Women in Aggregates Group
SEMCO Publishing and Rock Products magazine are helping launch Women in Aggregates, a group dedicated to supporting women working in the aggregates industry. The initiative follows the efforts of similar groups such as Women in Mining, Women in Construction and Women of Asphalt.
Denver, CO, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SEMCO Publishing – parent company of Rock Products, Cement Products, Concrete Products, The ASIA Miner and North American Mining magazines – has launched Women in Aggregates, womeninaggregates.com, a group dedicated to supporting women working in the aggregates industry. The initiative follows the efforts of similar groups such as Women in Mining, Women in Construction and Women of Asphalt.
Mission Statement: To create a supportive space for women that fosters leadership growth, networking opportunities and advocacy of the aggregate industry.
“We are proud to be the organization backing the formation of this important group,” said Peter Johnson, president of SEMCO Publishing. “It is our hope that by organizing this group, women working in the aggregates industry will have a place to give voice to the concerns and topics that impact them in the work environment."
The organizational director of Women in Aggregates will be Rock Products’ Managing Editor Josephine Patterson, an 11-year industry veteran. “This effort grew out of discussions I have had with other women working in the aggregates industry, and we are proud to see this group come to fruition,” Patterson said.
Women in Aggregates is open to any woman working in, or working in support of, the aggregates industry, including producers, manufacturers, distributors; and marketing, advertising or public relations professionals.
Rock Products magazine will support the new group and launch a Women in Aggregates article series. The first feature on Summit Materials President and CEO, Anne Noonan, debuts in the November issue of the magazine.
Mary Erholtz, vice president of marketing, Superior Industries, said, “Women in Aggregates is an opportunity to build relationships, network and mentor. Our wish is to see the number of women grow in the aggregates industry. This community offers connection and camaraderie for women in all types of roles and responsibilities.”
“There are certainly a lot more women in our industry than when I started out 16 years ago,” said Kristen Randall, marketing manager, Haver & Boecker, Niagara. “Back then, you would go to NSSGA’s Young Leaders Meeting and there were maybe eight of us. We quickly formed connections that turned into friendships and we have helped each other grow in the industry. Women in Aggregates will create a dedicated environment where we can get to know each other and build those connections to help all women grow and contribute to this fantastic industry.”
“Thank you to Josephine and SEMCO for their efforts in creating this group that is important to our industry long term,” Erholtz concluded.
Women interested in the new organization can go to womeninaggregates.com to join the mailing list and stay apprised of future developments, meetings, events – including a cocktail reception at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 – and other communications from the group.
For more information:
Josephine Patterson
jpatterson@semcopublishing.com
