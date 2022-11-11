Career Fair at Husson University Connected Employers with Highly Qualified Job Applicants

Career Services at Husson University hosted a career fair on Wednesday, November 2 in the Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle in Bangor from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Over 70 different organizations, from a diverse assortment of industries, spoke with job applicants about new career opportunities. Area employers love hiring Husson students because they’ve got a terrific work ethic and they’re ready to start making positive contributions to their organizations as soon as they walk through the door.