Career Fair at Husson University Connected Employers with Highly Qualified Job Applicants
Career Services at Husson University hosted a career fair on Wednesday, November 2 in the Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle in Bangor from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Over 70 different organizations, from a diverse assortment of industries, spoke with job applicants about new career opportunities. Area employers love hiring Husson students because they’ve got a terrific work ethic and they’re ready to start making positive contributions to their organizations as soon as they walk through the door.
Bangor, ME, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Career Services at Husson University hosted a career fair on Wednesday, November 2 in the Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle in Bangor from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Over 70 different organizations, from a diverse assortment of industries, spoke with job applicants about new career opportunities with their enterprises.
“Our students are interested in full-time positions, internships, and part-time employment,” said James Westhoff, the director of Career Services. “Right now, businesses need the kinds of educated and knowledgeable graduates produced by Husson University. Area employers have told me they love hiring Husson students because they’ve got a terrific work ethic and they’re ready to start making positive contributions to their organizations as soon as they walk through the door.”
Participating organizations included both for-profit and non-profit businesses. Financial services firms, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, casinos, educators, and government entities were just some of the types of employers who attended.
The event was free and open to all Husson University students, alumni and members of the public. No appointment was necessary for job seekers. Applicants could visit the career fair at their convenience. It was recommended that job seekers wear professional business attire.
The event provided students, alumni and members of the public with information about career options they might not have previously considered. Many of the employers that participated in this career fair were currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipated having openings in the near future.
Career Services at Husson University provides guidance and services to help students make informed career decisions, develop a professional identity, connect with employers, and more. The department also provides free services for life to Husson alumni. In addition, Career Services partners with employers to help them fill full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities with our students and alumni. Learn more about Career Services at https://www.husson.edu/student-success/career-services/.
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
