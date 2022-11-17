Fox Advancement Announces It Will be Supporting STAR House with Its Grant Writing Process in Support of Its New Facility in Ramsey County, MN
Providing professional fundraising and grant writing services to help much-needed child crisis housing meet its financial needs.
Minneapolis, MN, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fox Advancement, a professional fundraising, and grant writing services firm, has supported non-profits across Minnesota and the US for nearly twenty-five years. Retained by STAR House in St Paul, MN, the goal is to help identify and successfully apply for much-needed grants to enable the foundation to achieve its mission.
Leaning into their seasoned executive team and network of mission-driving fundraising professionals, Fox Advancement has been writing grants for their clients with an industry-leading win rate of 75%.
“We are honored to support STAR House in their quest to obtain funding to further their mission to provide a temporary home away from home for children,” said Erika Schwichtenberg, Fox Advancement’s Principal, Grant Services. “We look forward to working closely with the STAR House team who provide a safe, comfortable environment for children whose parents are overcoming challenging life scenarios,” Ms. Schwichetneberg continued. STAR House fills the role of a trusted family member who can provide a break for parents when life’s stressors become too much. Its services aim to become an active part of the parent-child relationship and create a holistic and innovative approach to crisis care.
STAR House was founded two years ago after discussions with community members, Child Protective Services (CPS), and other area non-profits confirmed the need for their services. The community they serve has rates of homelessness, poverty, food insecurity, mental illness, domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect that are disproportionately high. They’ve built out the board and community volunteer committee in their first two years, forged deep community relationships, and launched a 24-hour resource line. Their goal is to have shelter in place by mid-2023 to further support the community.
“We are excited to work with Fox Advancement. Their core values, purpose, and partnerships within our community are well aligned with our vision for STAR House, and their proven track record of success made them the right partner for executing our goals,” said Board President Sarah Ellefson.
About Fox Advancement
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Fox Advancement is a leader in fundraising, capital campaign advising, and federal grant writing for non-profit and for-profit organizations committed to achieving their goals. They have served clients for almost 25 years with innovative solutions supporting all fundraising stages. Fox Advancement recently announced an expanded focus on Federal Grants offered through the Department of Energy, Department of Labor, and Department of Education, in addition to Fractional Development support for teams needing a fully dedicated team member on a reduced schedule.
About STAR House
Launched in 2021, STAR House is a crisis nursery that provides a temporary home away from home for children and supportive services to uplift and strengthen the entire family.
