Struggling to Grow Your Business? Nancy OKeefe Coaching Introduces New Radio Show, Improve Your Business Success with Human Design
Boston, MA, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starting and growing a business isn’t easy, but there is a lot of advice out there to help. The trouble is it may not work for everyone. If you own a service business, your business is you, and cookie cutter formulas don’t work for everyone.
Every business owner was born with a unique path and purpose, and it's all in your Human Design. Liberate yourself from the business paradigms that keep you stuck and struggling by unlocking your divine design. Live your life and pursue your business based on who you were born to be and how you were born to serve.
Through the lens of Human Design, they discuss how to peel back the layers of who you have been taught to be and how you have been told to do business, moving you from overwhelm to a business model that aligns with your authentic self, allows you to have success your way, and returns you to the joy of running a business that feeds your soul.
Nancy OKeefe is a Certified Quantum Human Design Specialist and intuitive business coach who guides female Entrepreneurs and service-based business owners to align their business with their soul’s purpose so they can be in the ease and flow of who they truly are, attract and serve their right clients, and flourish in an abundant and sustainable business.
She is the host of the brand new radio show, Business Success with Human Design, airing on Dreamvisions 7 Radio Network every Thursday at 7AM and 7PM beginning 11/3/22.
Nancy is an author of the book Unlimited Talent and a contributing author to the book Stop Overworking, Start Overflowing, an expert columnist in Aspire Magazine, a certified Executive Coach and holds an MBA from Babson College in Entrepreneurship.
Business Success with Human Design is dedicated to bringing listeners intimate, authentic conversations about how business owners used their Human Design to align their business with themselves for greater ease and flow and improved success.
dreamvisions7radio.com/business-success-with-human-design/
