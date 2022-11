Matcha Design Adds Four More Davey Awards to Its Collection in 2022

Tulsa, OK, November 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The honor of a Davey Award is given to small businesses with a big impact throughout the nation. Named after the story of David and Goliath, awards are given in several categories, including design/print, digital content, film and video, and more. Winners are chosen by the International Academy of the Visual Arts, an invitation-only organization of top-performing professionals from acclaimed firms.Matcha Design earned four silver awards: three of them in the logo design category, and one in the general religion/spirituality category.The logo award winners are as follows:● Consolidated Communications' "LEVEL UP" logo. This telecommunications company is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, and serves the central Illinois area.● Payn Kyller Records logo. This record company is based in Houston, Texas, and the modern artistic logo features two skulls with headphones on. Together, the skulls form the shape of a butterfly symbolizing rebirth and the power of music.● 1st Church of Sapulpa logo. This church is located in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. The blue and red logo shows an open heart against a cross, symbolizing their location in the heart of Sapulpa as well as their mission to help their community.The general religion/spirituality category award winner was the MySouthernHills.Church website. This church is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The optimized follows a user-friendly layout and works beautifully on mobile devices as well as desktop computers. The Southern Hills logo is a subtle gradient of blue and green, with a tree as the focal point.Several ministries are highlighted on the website, all of which have their own dedicated pages. Professional photographs of the church and staff are placed throughout, adding a more personal touch to the website and an inviting feel to various ministries.Matcha Design is honored to be recognized once again for its award-winning efforts. To date, they have earned 61 Davey Awards, and are beyond moved to stand among the winners this year. These additional awards stand as a testament to the team's dedication to innovation, excellence, and problem-solving skills.In addition to logo and web design, Matcha Design offers social media strategy services, custom branding, marketing, and exhibition booth design services. To learn more, visit MatchaDesign.com.