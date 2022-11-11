Matcha Design Adds Four More Davey Awards to Its Collection in 2022
Davey Awards recognize small shop owners with undeniable creativity. This year, creative full-service agency Matcha Design was honored with four silver awards.
Tulsa, OK, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The honor of a Davey Award is given to small businesses with a big impact throughout the nation. Named after the story of David and Goliath, awards are given in several categories, including design/print, digital content, film and video, and more. Winners are chosen by the International Academy of the Visual Arts, an invitation-only organization of top-performing professionals from acclaimed firms.
Matcha Design earned four silver awards: three of them in the logo design category, and one in the general religion/spirituality category.
The logo award winners are as follows:
● Consolidated Communications' "LEVEL UP" logo. This telecommunications company is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, and serves the central Illinois area.
● Payn Kyller Records logo. This record company is based in Houston, Texas, and the modern artistic logo features two skulls with headphones on. Together, the skulls form the shape of a butterfly symbolizing rebirth and the power of music.
● 1st Church of Sapulpa logo. This church is located in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. The blue and red logo shows an open heart against a cross, symbolizing their location in the heart of Sapulpa as well as their mission to help their community.
The general religion/spirituality category award winner was the MySouthernHills.Church website. This church is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The optimized follows a user-friendly layout and works beautifully on mobile devices as well as desktop computers. The Southern Hills logo is a subtle gradient of blue and green, with a tree as the focal point.
Several ministries are highlighted on the website, all of which have their own dedicated pages. Professional photographs of the church and staff are placed throughout, adding a more personal touch to the website and an inviting feel to various ministries.
Matcha Design is honored to be recognized once again for its award-winning efforts. To date, they have earned 61 Davey Awards, and are beyond moved to stand among the winners this year. These additional awards stand as a testament to the team's dedication to innovation, excellence, and problem-solving skills.
In addition to logo and web design, Matcha Design offers social media strategy services, custom branding, marketing, and exhibition booth design services. To learn more, visit MatchaDesign.com.
