Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Awarded Certification by the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. achieves certification to the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers making it one of only fifteen companies in the United States to be accredited to the highly respected standard.
Roslyn, NY, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., of Roslyn, New York has been awarded certification by the BRCGS Global Standards for Agents and Brokers issue 3 on October 19, 2022. Issue 3 of the Global Standard for Agents and Brokers was published on October 1, 2021 and is the latest version of the highly respected food safety standard. The Agents and Brokers Global Standard focuses on providing the framework to manage product safety, authenticity, quality and legality for business in the food industry.
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. has been certified to the BRCGS Agents and Brokers standard since 2015 and has achieved grade AA, the highest grade possible since the introduction of the grading system in 2018 with issue 2. The standard is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and recognized worldwide.
About Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Founded in 1917, Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. is one of the oldest importers of spices in the United States, carrying a full line of spices, seeds, herbs and allied products for the food trade.
About the BRCGS Global Standards
The BRCGS Global Standards is a leading brand and consumer protection organization, used by over 29,000 certificated suppliers in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. BRCGS' Standards guarantee the standardization of quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfill their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. Certification to BRCGS' Standards is now often a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations.
About Kiwa Agri Food
Kiwa Agri Food is an accredited United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Certification Body that performs audits against the BRCGS standards throughout the world.
Contact:
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Tel: 516-605-2444
Fax: 516-605-2442
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. has been certified to the BRCGS Agents and Brokers standard since 2015 and has achieved grade AA, the highest grade possible since the introduction of the grading system in 2018 with issue 2. The standard is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and recognized worldwide.
About Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Founded in 1917, Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. is one of the oldest importers of spices in the United States, carrying a full line of spices, seeds, herbs and allied products for the food trade.
About the BRCGS Global Standards
The BRCGS Global Standards is a leading brand and consumer protection organization, used by over 29,000 certificated suppliers in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. BRCGS' Standards guarantee the standardization of quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfill their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. Certification to BRCGS' Standards is now often a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations.
About Kiwa Agri Food
Kiwa Agri Food is an accredited United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Certification Body that performs audits against the BRCGS standards throughout the world.
Contact:
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Tel: 516-605-2444
Fax: 516-605-2442
Contact
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.Contact
Spencer Martin
516-605-2444
www.martinspices.com
Spencer Martin
516-605-2444
www.martinspices.com
Categories