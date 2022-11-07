AAEON Launches the SRG-IMX8P, a Superior IoT Gateway Powered by the Arm® NXP i.MX8M Processor Family

With Arm® NXP i.MX8M Plus Quad-Core Cortex® processors, 8GB onboard DDR4 and a unique I/O, the SRG-IMX8P makes edge-cloud communication more flexible than ever before.