Families of World War II Veterans Holds 2022 Fundraising Golf Tournament
Frisco, TX, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Families of World War II Veterans held its annual golf tournament and fundraising event on Monday, October 24, at the award-winning Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, the former home of the renowned AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. This is the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
This year's tournament was presented by MetLife Federal Legal, and proceeds went toward the Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund. This fund annually awards multiple scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. To receive the scholarship, applicants must detail the historical significance of World War II and what the lessons and events of the war mean to them. Academic standing and financial need are also considered when selecting recipients.
The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.
Families of World War II Veterans was founded by Barbara Fasola, CEO of Frisco-based Careington International Corporation. Fasola was inspired to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific. Careington continues its tradition of supporting the organization and hosted the annual fundraiser. Other major sponsors this year include Careington affiliate company DialCare, United Healthcare, 1Dental, Aetna, Brown & Brown, Buckman Partnership LTD, Centene Corporation, GEHA, HealthMarkets, SkyGen and more. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Families of World War II Veterans website.
Christopher Molaro, chairman and CEO of Neuroflow, was this year’s guest speaker at the event. Molaro served for 6 years in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during combat in Iraq.
“Our greatest generation fought for the freedom we know and cherish today without any questions asked. They paved the road for us to live our lives today. Speaking for most post-9/11 Veterans I know, we can't help but feel a sense of obligation and duty to do our small part in ensuring their torch is carried forward and their legacy lives on so that future generations can benefit from their model as well,” said Molaro. “It was an honor to partake at this year's event supporting Families of World War II Veterans and their mission in helping future generations come to know our greatest generation."
Several family members of World War II veteran Bernie Sutter were honored guests at the event. The family attended to support Families of World War II Veterans and honor the life and legacy of Mr. Sutter, who passed away earlier this year. Families of World War II Veterans helped sponsor a birthday celebration in 2021 to commemorate Mr. Sutter’s 100th birthday and also created a $2,500 scholarship in Mr. Sutter’s honor.
To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.
About Families of World War II Veterans
Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit our online community. Families of World War II veterans is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization.
