EPM Installs Event's World-First with a 21-Ton Excavator Inside of a Main Building Structure
Poole, United Kingdom, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EPM Agency is delighted to have been trusted by Kobelco, an internationally renowned construction and excavation machinery manufacturer, to build an exhibition space with a world first.
For the first time ever at Bauma, the construction and mining industry's leading trade show, a 21-ton excavator has been installed inside of a purpose-built building spanning two levels. Forming part of Kobelco's trade show exhibition stand, the excavator was positioned in the atrium of Kobelco's custom-made exhibition structure as a focal point.
Designed and built by EPM, the building was situated within a 4625 sqm exhibition space that also presented 25 of Kobelco's specialist machinery. Totaling over 600 metric tons, the machinery was shipped and placed by EPM in an exhibition space area larger than that of three Olympic-sized swimming pools. The largest display stood 60 metres tall and weighed an impressive 133 tons.
Meeting rooms and a 150-cover fully operational VIP restaurant were also part of the exhibition offering, supported by two kitchens and an outdoor walk-in refrigeration unit for cold food storage.
Additionally, there was an outside bar area and two shops on site for fans of Kobelco to purchase branded merchandise.
While the space has taken 10 months to design and plan, the assembly took place over five weeks at Bauma, in Munich, Germany from 24-30 October 2022. The event attracts 750,000 visitors.
EPM managed every facet of Kobelco's stand at Bauma, from creative design, materials requisition, build, onsite construction, logistics, project management, through to catering and dismantle.
The agency will next be focusing on a modern-designed exhibition stand for Yanmar Marine for the boot Düsseldorf boat show in January 2023.
