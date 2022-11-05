Independent Living, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years Serving People with Disabilities in the Mid-Hudson Valley
Newburgh, NY, November 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, October 1, Independent Living, Inc. (ILI) celebrated its 35th Anniversary Gala: “Onward 2022!” at Newburgh’s hottest new venue, the Silk Factory. Attended by over 225 guests including area dignitaries, disability advocates, donors and friends. The event honored three extraordinary individuals whose leadership and exceptional commitment have made a remarkable difference in the lives of people with disabilities living throughout our regional community. The honorees included New York State Senator James Skoufis, New York Senate District 39, an uncompromising champion of statewide disability issues. Senator Skoufis was extremely instrumental in establishing a bill that created New York State’s first Office of the Chief Disability Officer. Ilana Berger, Director, New York State Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network (a sister organization of the National Domestic Workers Alliance), and Co-Director of NY Caring Majority, a statewide campaign designed to make home and community-based services affordable and accessible to all, and to raise the pay for home care workers in New York State. Kendra Scalia, a Hudson Valley grass roots advocate and leader with the NY Caring Majority, who is committed to Fair Pay for Home Care that is aimed to ensure that the elderly and individuals with disabilities can choose to remain in their homes and avoid unnecessary institutional placement.
Choice, equity, inclusion and social justice are the cornerstones of Independent Living, as described by the organization’s founding CEO, Douglas Hovey, “Building on that foundation we have continued to evolve, meeting the challenges and finding lasting solutions that provide the people we serve meaningful opportunities and a common voice.” Serving over 6,000 people each year, the organization’s services replaces desperation with hope, solitude with companionship, and physical and attitudinal barriers with acceptance, access, and opportunity. ILI is a freestanding, locally controlled, not-for-profit agency operated by people with disabilities, offering a wide range of programs and services dedicated to ensuring universal access and opportunity in every aspect of community life.
Major event sponsors included Rhinebeck Bank (Champion Sponsor), Morehouse Honda, Medisked, McGuire & Associates (Benefactors Sponsors), and Catania, Mahon & Rider, NFP Insurance (Catalysts Sponsor). All proceeds raised will be used to help support Independent Living’s Community Independence Program (CIP) for people with developmental disabilities.
For Information, contact:
Arlette Murrain
845-565-1162
amurrain@myindependentliving.org
www.myindependentliving.org
