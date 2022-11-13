1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast Has Won Outstanding Kids & Family Series at the 5th Annual Canadian Podcast Awards
1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast has won the award for Outstanding Kids & Family Series at PodCamp Toronto’s fifth annual Canadian Podcast Awards, celebrating outstanding podcasts produced by Canadian podcasters, editors, and producers.
Orlando, FL, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast has won the award for Outstanding Kids & Family Series at PodCamp Toronto’s fifth annual Canadian Podcast Awards, celebrating outstanding podcasts produced by Canadian podcasters, editors, and producers.
1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast is a weekly travel podcast hosted by the Oakville, Ontario father and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic. The podcast is known for delivering the latest Disney travel news with the fun and lively banter of its hosts. The show covers Disney travel insights and information on everything to do with Disney travel and what it means for the Disney traveler.
“1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast exemplifies the wealth of talent we have here in Canada and reflects the unique attitudes, opinions, ideas, values, and creativity of Canadians,” said John Leschinski, Chair of the Canadian Podcast Awards. “We had thousands of votes cast this year from across the country - it’s really an incredible achievement to be selected by your peers in the Canadian podcasting community.”
"We are honoured and humbled to have won this Canadian Podcast Award," said Mike Belobradic, Co-host of 1923 Main Street. "We love doing the podcast every week and sharing Disney travel news, advice and insights with our listeners. We definitely have the best listeners out there, and that's why we love doing this show," added Mike. "Our listeners love that Amelia and I don't agree on everything all the time, but the differing perspectives is a big part of what makes our podcast different."
Winners were announced Friday, November 4, 2022 via livestream featuring guest appearances from Canadian podcasting luminaries. Winners received a one-year license from Hindenburg, to their Hindenburg Journalist PRO audio editing software.
About 1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast:
1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast is a weekly Disney travel podcast hosted by the Oakville, Ontario father and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic. The podcast features the latest news for Disney travelers and how that news will affect Disney vacation planning. The podcast reaches a global audience in over 50 countries with 150 episodes and counting.
Find 1923 Main Street online at https://1923MainStreet.com or on social media @1923MainStreet
Find The Canadian Podcast Awards Online:
Website: https://canpodawards.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanPodAwards
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanPodAwards
About The Canadian Podcast Awards
The Canadian Podcast Awards were established in 2018 by Podcamp Toronto to showcase the very best in Canadian on-demand digital audio production. The awards feature categories across topic areas such as documentary, politics, arts, and culture.
1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast is a weekly travel podcast hosted by the Oakville, Ontario father and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic. The podcast is known for delivering the latest Disney travel news with the fun and lively banter of its hosts. The show covers Disney travel insights and information on everything to do with Disney travel and what it means for the Disney traveler.
“1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast exemplifies the wealth of talent we have here in Canada and reflects the unique attitudes, opinions, ideas, values, and creativity of Canadians,” said John Leschinski, Chair of the Canadian Podcast Awards. “We had thousands of votes cast this year from across the country - it’s really an incredible achievement to be selected by your peers in the Canadian podcasting community.”
"We are honoured and humbled to have won this Canadian Podcast Award," said Mike Belobradic, Co-host of 1923 Main Street. "We love doing the podcast every week and sharing Disney travel news, advice and insights with our listeners. We definitely have the best listeners out there, and that's why we love doing this show," added Mike. "Our listeners love that Amelia and I don't agree on everything all the time, but the differing perspectives is a big part of what makes our podcast different."
Winners were announced Friday, November 4, 2022 via livestream featuring guest appearances from Canadian podcasting luminaries. Winners received a one-year license from Hindenburg, to their Hindenburg Journalist PRO audio editing software.
About 1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast:
1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast is a weekly Disney travel podcast hosted by the Oakville, Ontario father and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic. The podcast features the latest news for Disney travelers and how that news will affect Disney vacation planning. The podcast reaches a global audience in over 50 countries with 150 episodes and counting.
Find 1923 Main Street online at https://1923MainStreet.com or on social media @1923MainStreet
Find The Canadian Podcast Awards Online:
Website: https://canpodawards.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanPodAwards
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanPodAwards
About The Canadian Podcast Awards
The Canadian Podcast Awards were established in 2018 by Podcamp Toronto to showcase the very best in Canadian on-demand digital audio production. The awards feature categories across topic areas such as documentary, politics, arts, and culture.
Contact
1923 Main StreetContact
Mike Belobradic
416-317-7664
https://1923mainstreet.com
Mike Belobradic
416-317-7664
https://1923mainstreet.com
Categories