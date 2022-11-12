Cassbeth Seeking to License It’s Patent and Related IP of the Vehicle Windscreen Pillar Blind Spot Display and Alert System for Immediate Manufacturing and Distribution

Cassbeth seeking to license it’s Vehicle Windscreen Pillar Blind Spot Display And Alert System for Manufacturing and Distribution. It eliminates front window blind spots caused by vehicle roof support pillars by making them transparent allowing drivers to see traffic at road intersections while visually scanning across front and side windows in the same field of view and not lose situational awareness. It also provides visual and audio alerts to reinforce blind spot situational awareness.