Demand Spring Launches Season 4 of Marketing Unplugged
Mark Emond, Elle Woulfe return as co-hosts for season 4.
Boston, MA, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring launched today the fourth season of Marketing Unplugged, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and delves into the personalities and the people behind some of the world’s greatest marketing.
Demand Spring founder and executive chair Mark Emond returns for his fourth season and is joined again, this year, by veteran marketing executive and Leap by Demand Spring advisor Elle Woulfe.
This season of Marketing Unplugged will continue the conversations from the last three seasons - talking with guests about what inspires them and how they channel their ideas to help their organizations and themselves stand taller. They have secured an incredible line-up of marketing experts for season 4, including:
- Ramli John, Content Director at Appcues and bestselling author of Product-Led Onboarding
- Chris Arrendale, CEO & Founder of CyberData Pros
- Laura Marx Chief Marketing Officer at RSA Security
- Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing at RollWorks
“We have been fortunate to have some incredible guests over the first three seasons of Marketing Unplugged,” said Mark Emond, Founder and Executive Chair of Demand Spring. “At the beginning of each season, we ask ourselves how we are ever going to top the guests and conversations from the previous year, but year after year the conversations keep getting better. I am excited to dive into season four.”
Marketing Unplugged is available on Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. For more information, visit demandspring.com/podcasts.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue. For more information, visit www.demandspring.com.
