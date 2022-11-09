Engel & Völkers Shops Come Together for Hurricane Ian Relief
Tampa Bay area’s six Engel & Völkers Real Estate Brokerages band together to collect and deliver donations for those directly affected by Hurricane Ian.
Tampa, FL, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The six Engel & Völkers Brokerages located in the Tampa Bay area, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Engel & Völkers South Tampa, Engel & Völkers Tampa Downtown, Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers St. Pete Beach, and Engel & Völkers St. Pete, all took supplies to the Florida Engel & Völkers headquarters, located in Naples, FL, the Friday after Ian. “Seeing the effects of Hurricane Ian prompted us all to come together to deliver supplies and donations to those directly affected. Our thoughts and prayers continue for those suffering in the aftermath of the hurricane,” words spoken by Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro. “Our hearts are with our colleagues and friends who have been displaced and affected by Hurricane Ian. At this time, we have received no reports of injuries or human loss among our network; however, four of our Florida shops are currently non-operational and we have several advisors who have lost many, and in some cases all, of their personal possessions,” added Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and of Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
The great number of those affected by the recent hurricane prompted many in the Tampa Bay area to help through donations. Many within the Engel & Völkers brokerages across America made donations through the franchise’s fundraiser E&V Cares, supporting the advisors, shops, and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Engel & Völkers Americas announced they surpassed their goal of raising $15,000 USD. These funds will be distributed to those most impacted and to local charities.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
