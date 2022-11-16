Daily Journal Names Klein & Wilson One of California’s 2022 Top Boutique Law Firms
The law firm of Klein & Wilson in Newport Beach, California, has recently been recognized as a 2022 Top Boutique law firm in California by the Daily Journal. This award is presented on an annual basis to firms that are considered at the top of their practice area.
Newport Beach, CA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Klein & Wilson in Newport Beach, California, has recently been recognized as a 2022 Top Boutique law firm in California by the Daily Journal. This award is presented on an annual basis to firms that are considered at the top of their practice area.
The Daily Journal is California’s largest legal news publication. Each year, its editors evaluate law firms in a variety of practice areas and choose a select few to receive the Top Boutique award.
Klein & Wilson focuses on business and commercial litigation, including contract, real estate, intellectual property, and partnership disputes and legal malpractice cases. The firm has a track record of success, having won more than 90% of cases it has taken to trial. The firm has recovered more than $250 million in plaintiffs’ cases and has repeatedly won high-stakes defense verdicts. The Daily Journal Top Boutique award solidifies the firm’s standing in the California business litigation arena.
Clients benefit from Klein & Wilson’s tremendous trial experience, attention to detail, and cost-efficient approach that is not typically seen in larger firms. The firm routinely creates multi-media presentations for its jury trials, court trials and arbitrations. Additionally, the firm prepares thorough litigation analysis memoranda (LAM) to provide clients a roadmap of their case from its filing to verdict. LAMs help clients decide whether to settle or pursue the case through trial.
To find out more about the firm or to schedule a time to meet with one of the attorneys, call 949-239-0907.
