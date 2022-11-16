PromoStandards Announces Hack-A-Thon Winning Teams
Saint Louis, MO, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Out of seven teams encompassing more than 50 participants and representing 33 companies from around the world, on November 8, PromoStandards announced the official first-place and runner-up teams for its first annual virtual Hack-A-Thon.
In September of this year, PromoStandards hosted the Hack-A-Thon, sponsored by Essent. The event consisted of cross-functional teams that used PromoStandards protocols, allowing them to access trading partner data and services to develop solutions for real-world promotional product industry challenges.
Each team was given ten minutes to pitch their solutions. During that time, they were judged on the following:
· Problem statement clarity
· Presentation creativity
· Technical feasibility
The winning teams were awarded $5,000 in cash prizes to share and received additional swag.
The official first-place team was The Adaptors, whose team members consisted of the following individuals:
· Chad Sparrow – VP of Product at Brikl
· Jason Reinhardt – Co-Founder and CCO at Brikl
· Lisa Hubbard – VP of Sales and Marketing at Vernon Company
· Peerarust Siriamphan – Engineering Manager at Brikl
· Phoomparin Mano – VP of Engineering at Brikl
· Suz Pathmanathan – VP of Marketing at Brikl
To view The Adaptors’ presentation, please visit the PromoStandards YouTube channel.
The official runner-up team was Promofound, whose team members consisted of the following individuals:
· Steve Luisser – VP of Research and Development at Essent
· Bryony Zasman – Co-Founder at ZOOMcatalog
· Kevin Chambers – Web Experience Manager at Thumbprint
· Mark Whiffen – Senior Product Manager at Facilisgroup
· Trevor Woodman – Web Developer at Thumbprint
To view Promofound’s presentation, please visit the PromoStandards YouTube channel.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences.
For more information, please visit www(dot)promostandards(dot)org(slash).
