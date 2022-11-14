Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Bilingual International Assistant Services, Help Empower Immigrant and Refugee Children
St. Louis, MO, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, November 22 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Bilingual International Assistant Services, a nonprofit organization that provides multilingual social, mental health, and educational support services in the St. Louis area.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $340,046.58 to local nonprofit organizations.
Bilingual International Assistant Services will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday for case management in Project Safe Space. This trauma-focused mental health service empowers immigrant and refugee children by equipping them with self-regulation skills, coping skills, and a better understanding of their emotions and needs.
Founded in 2002 by refugee women, this nonprofit organization serves more than 3,000 people in over 40 languages annually. To learn more about Bilingual International Assistant Services, please visit https://www.bilingualstl.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
