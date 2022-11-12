Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of NMC Exteriors and Remodeling to Gauge Capital / Apple Roofing
Lady Lakes, FL, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, NMC Exteriors, is a Minneapolis, MN based residential and commercial roofing and siding provider with 20+ years serving homeowners and businesses in the greater Minneapolis area. NMC’s commitment to quality has propelled them to be a market leader in their community. They have achieved an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and have been awarded the Platinum Preferred Contractor by Owens Corning.
“We could not be happier with the experience we received with Benchmark. From the start, the entire team at Benchmark had exceptional communication and transparency. As a result, we never felt pressured in any direction when we had to make a difficult decision. Instead, they guided us through the process and helped us with our options. We are thankful for the people that worked on our account to get us to closing.” - Nick & Molly Mortenson
The buyer, Gauge Capital, is a seasoned team of investors whose aim is long-term, sustainable value creation when partnering with companies. NMC is a strategic acquisition through their platform company, Apple Roofing. “It was a pleasure to work with the Benchmark International Team on the NMC Transaction. All parties involved worked hard throughout diligence to get the deal done and we could not be happier with the outcome,” said Tristan Loiselle, Senior Vice President at Gauge Capital
“Nick and Molly with NMC created an incredible business and were an absolute pleasure to work with through this engagement. Gauge and Apple Roofing realized the value that Nick and Molly created over the years and could not pass up aligning with and building upon their success. Gauge Capital were true professionals and ran a well-ordered process.” – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 /Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
