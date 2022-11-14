NameMe.com Release Global "Retail" Branding Opportunities
New York, NY, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As millions more buy retail online every day, analysts forecast worldwide retail sales will reach in excess of $7 trillion by 2025. This creates a rapidly surging market for the retail media industry who can expect to see $100 billion plus in advertising revenue.
This explosion in digital buying has prompted the release for sale of “RetailOnline.com,” the one web address that perfectly describes the passage of retail to the internet.
Internet marketing strategies are changing. With the direct to consumer (D2C/DTC) business burgeoning in the last two years and "Buy Now Pay Later" (BNPL) transactions having soared in popularity with searches up over 1,000%.
There are now opportunities for manufacturers and marketers to brand their products and services around generic, keyword search terms that convey to the searcher the product and type of service offered.
By example:
ShopD2C.com
RetailDTC.com
FurnitureBNPL.com
Visit NameMe.com for your innovative “Retail” branding opportunity.
