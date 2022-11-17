Leica M11 Protector with Insertable AirTag®
Oberwerth announces the launch of a new, innovative TagCase® that allows photographers to hide an Apple AirTag® inside the half case base plate.
Koblenz, Germany, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oberwerth announces a great innovation in camera protectors.
- Oberwerth announces the market launch of a protector (TagCase®) that its owner can always locate by means of a hidden AirTag®
- Theft or simple misplacement of expensive cameras is thus defused
- The hidden, inconspicuous installation makes it difficult for thieves to steal the protector
- Externally, the protector is indistinguishable from a regular protector (half case)
- TagCases® available in different colors and finest leathers
Oberwerth announces the launch of a new, innovative TagCase® that allows photographers to hide an Apple AirTag® inside the half case base plate.
Oberwerth's new TagCases® usher in a new era of camera protectors: Half Cases become smart - thanks to an innovative inner pocket, an Apple AirTag® can easily be inserted into the TagCase® and hidden there. It is no longer visible from the outside or to third parties, giving the photographer the chance to easily find the camera and TagCase® via the smartphone, even in the event of theft.
The installation of the "invisible" AirTag® is very easy. After simple installation, the AirTag® disappears invisibly so that an uninvolved third party cannot easily notice and remove it. In this way, the camera can be found again at any time via a smartphone.
About Oberwerth: Oberwerth is a brand that has been established for almost 5 years and aims to offer sustainable, high-quality bags and accessories of casual chic. The company lovingly handcrafts all products using the best materials available while adhering to the highest environmental standards.
Further information about AirTag® at: https://oberwerth.com/collections/half-cases
Press contact:
B&F Oberwerth GmbH & Co. KG
Friedrich-Mohr-Straße 13
56070 Koblenz, Germany
Moritz Witzel
E-Mail: info@oberwerth.com
Phone: +49 (0)261 9888 2444
https://oberwerth.com/
