Corporate Concepts is Giving Back
Corporate Concepts teams up with the organization "Teens Under Construction," this holiday season to focus on helping underprivileged youth in the New York area.
Port Chester, NY, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Teens Under Construction," is a Non-Profit organization founded in Westchester County with the message to "build strong minds, healthy hearts and bright futures." The Non-profit focuses on providing support, resources and supplies to families in need all year long.
Corporate Concepts kicked off the holiday season early with donating to the New York-based Non-profit "Teens Under Construction" organization in late August. The company raised $300 in just a few days to give to the organization through cash donations. With that money "Teens Under Construction" was able to help several families and parents with back to school supplies for their kids and teens for the new school year.
Corporate Concepts is a direct sales and marketing company that specializes in sales and direct communication on behalf of fortune 500 clients in the New York area. They heard about "Teens Under Construction" from a fellow co-worker who works heavily with the Non-Profit. Corporate Concepts is serious about providing results for their clients, but they have also made it a priority to provide for their community as well.
Based off Corporate Concepts' success, they are excited to work with the same organization again this holiday season to donate toys for underprivileged kids. The Company is also working with a local women's shelter located in the Bronx to provide canned goods and clothing for those in need as winter is approaching. These upcoming events will be underway from November to the end of December.
Nichole Rogers
914-437-9208
https://www.corporateconceptsconsulting.com/
