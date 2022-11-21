The Jolie Marie Foundation Inc. Announces Its Tax-Exempt Status as a 501(C)3 Organization

The Jolie Marie Foundation is pleased to announce its formation as a Texas Non-Profit Organization effective March 30, 2020. The organization applied for income tax exempt status and received its IRS designation as a 501(c)3 exempt organization effective on July 31, 2022. The organization also received Sales Tax Exemption Status with the State of Texas on July 31, 2022.