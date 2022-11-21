The Jolie Marie Foundation Inc. Announces Its Tax-Exempt Status as a 501(C)3 Organization
The Jolie Marie Foundation is pleased to announce its formation as a Texas Non-Profit Organization effective March 30, 2020. The organization applied for income tax exempt status and received its IRS designation as a 501(c)3 exempt organization effective on July 31, 2022. The organization also received Sales Tax Exemption Status with the State of Texas on July 31, 2022.
With this designation, The Jolie Marie Foundation is now qualified to receive tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, or gifts under Section 2055, 2106, or 2522. Donors can deduct contributions they make under IRC Section 170.
The Vision of The Jolie Marie Foundation is to provide educational resources and treatment options for those suffering from drug and alcohol addictions and to help them live healthier lives.
Chris Thuneman, Director of The Jolie Marie Foundation states that, “…drug and alcohol abuse in the United States is on the rise and is at a crisis level. We are losing far too many young adults because of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2020, the number of deaths related wholly to alcohol abuse rose by 30%. Examples include alcohol-caused liver or pancreas failure, alcohol poisoning, withdrawal, and certain other diseases. There were more than 52,000 such deaths in 2020, up from 39,000 in 2019. Our Vision for the organization is to bring hope to those who want to kick the addictions and take steps to lead better and more productive lives by providing education, intervention strategies and treatment resources to them.”
About The Jolie Marie Foundation
The Jolie Marie Foundation is a privation foundation that awards grants exclusively for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes primarily for the purpose of educating the public regarding drug and alcohol addiction treatment options, holistic treatment strategies, harm reduction steps, effects of depression or drug and alcohol addiction and, intervention strategies to reduce the addictive activities of loved ones. The foundation will also support programs aimed at increasing knowledge about bi-polar disorders and the effects of the MTHFR Gene Mutations.
For more information or to get in touch with a representative in your area, contact The Jolie Marie Foundation.
