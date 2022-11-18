The FWS-7541 Harnesses Intel® Xeon® Processing Power to Create the Optimal Rackmount Network Solution
Designed to create, manage, and protect large organizational networks, the FWS-7541 blends power and expandability for comprehensive, power-efficient network solutions.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading provider of scalable and flexible network solutions, have added to their Rackmount Network Appliance range with the launch of the FWS-7541.
Built to expand infrastructure management and network security for large organizations, AAEON’s FWS-7541 utilizes the server-class performance of Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processors to power high-bandwidth, power-efficient network gateway applications such as SD-WAN and uCPE.
The FWS-7541 possesses a vast I/O featuring 12 Intel® GbE ports, four 10Gb SFP+ ports, and a NIM slot, in addition to support for 64GB of high-speed DDR4 system memory. Complimenting these attributes are M.2 2230-E and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, offering 5G and Wi-Fi module support. This combination is designed to build intra-organizational network structures using multiple high-speed connection sources to maintain consistent network coverage.
Additionally, the FWS-7541 benefits from a variety of enhanced security features, including CPU-derived technologies such as Intel® QAT, Intel® Boot Guard and Intel® TME, which protect large network structures from threats such as firewall penetration and malware attacks.
For an added layer of protection when deployed as part of SD-WAN or uCPE solutions, the FWS-7541 contains a TPM 2.0 slot, LAN virtualization capabilities, and optional IPMI support to facilitate the remote monitoring and control of hardware, firmware and software.
For more information about the FWS-7541, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
