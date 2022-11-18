Design Your Italy Gains the Trust of Travellers with a New, More Streamlined and Cost-Transparency Business Model
A young Travel Design company is looking to disrupt the Tourism Industry with a new, more sustainable, and cost-transparent business model.
New York, NY, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Design Your Italy, an independent travel design company based in Milan, continues to boost recovery by addressing trust gaps in price transparency through a fee-for-service business model. Unlike the standard companies in the travel market that earn revenue on commission-based travel models or increased additional costs on product price, Design Your Italy makes all the income by charging a predetermined fee agreed upon upfront.
Often, travellers pay for hidden expenses they are not aware of. Mostly these are the commission percentages the suppliers pay to travel companies to sell their products or the profit margin that a travel company applies.
Because Design Your Italy charges a fee, it is not sales and affiliate oriented. Instead, mainly, it takes advantage of the commissions offered to the company by turning them into discounts for the clients. This new business model is built on honesty, transparency, and trust toward the client, focusing the attention only on how they want to travel. Yet, another advantage of the fee-for-service model is that the Travel Designers of the enterprise could spend more time searching for the best solution for every traveller's interest, not considering only shortlisted suppliers. Hence, craft exclusive and highly tailored itineraries with sometimes even free-of-charge activities or including providers of lesser-known experiences.
Today, many companies earn commissions or margin profits. Various factors determine the percentage, but roughly, those might vary from 8% to 25% depending on the product and the destination.
“We believe in a professional yet empathic business model that could change the travelling industry for good. At Design Your Italy, there is more transparency towards travel costs to forge long-term empathetic relationships. Clients, rather than commissions and suppliers, are at the centre of our business model. Creating a pricing pattern that guarantees 100% full cost transparency has been our pillar to build loyalty by gaining the trust of our clients,” said Vanya Mavrodieva, founder of the company.
The company continues its growth and is already working on 2023 trips to Italy. To learn more about the working process, visit www.designyouritaly.com.
Often, travellers pay for hidden expenses they are not aware of. Mostly these are the commission percentages the suppliers pay to travel companies to sell their products or the profit margin that a travel company applies.
Because Design Your Italy charges a fee, it is not sales and affiliate oriented. Instead, mainly, it takes advantage of the commissions offered to the company by turning them into discounts for the clients. This new business model is built on honesty, transparency, and trust toward the client, focusing the attention only on how they want to travel. Yet, another advantage of the fee-for-service model is that the Travel Designers of the enterprise could spend more time searching for the best solution for every traveller's interest, not considering only shortlisted suppliers. Hence, craft exclusive and highly tailored itineraries with sometimes even free-of-charge activities or including providers of lesser-known experiences.
Today, many companies earn commissions or margin profits. Various factors determine the percentage, but roughly, those might vary from 8% to 25% depending on the product and the destination.
“We believe in a professional yet empathic business model that could change the travelling industry for good. At Design Your Italy, there is more transparency towards travel costs to forge long-term empathetic relationships. Clients, rather than commissions and suppliers, are at the centre of our business model. Creating a pricing pattern that guarantees 100% full cost transparency has been our pillar to build loyalty by gaining the trust of our clients,” said Vanya Mavrodieva, founder of the company.
The company continues its growth and is already working on 2023 trips to Italy. To learn more about the working process, visit www.designyouritaly.com.
Contact
Design Your ItalyContact
Vanya Mavrodieva
+39 391 110 71 39
www.designyouritaly.com
Vanya Mavrodieva
+39 391 110 71 39
www.designyouritaly.com
Categories