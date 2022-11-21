Please Connect Me Launches in the Republic of Ireland
UK's leading utility concierge service provider to expand its service to the Irish home-movers market. Please Connect Me will officially launch its utility concierge services in the Republic of Ireland on the 15 November, 2022. The launch in Ireland marks an important milestone in Please Connect Me's strategy to expand its global footprint.
Dublin, Ireland, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After more than 20 years of helping home movers set up their utilities, Please Connect Me Limited ("Please Connect Me") is officially launching its free, five-star rated utility concierge service to the Republic of Ireland.
Having helped thousands of New Zealanders and Australians relocate, the utility concierge service opened their UK office in 2017. Since then, and at the request of both customers and affiliate partners, it has kept eyes on the goal of expanding the service to new global markets. Now, with more than 150,000 happy movers under their belt, Please Connect Me is ready offer its award-winning service in Ireland.
Please Connect Me's utility concierge service will officially be available to Irish customers starting from 15 November 2022. Those in the Emerald Isle will be able to get help setting up all of their essential services when they move home, including energy, broadband, waste collection, insurance and more.
Speaking about expanding its services to Ireland, CEO of Please Connect Me, Dan Munro, said, "The Please Connect Me team are excited to embark on this new chapter for our company. Wherever we go - one of the consistent themes we find with moving home is that setting up utilities is not easy. We look forward to changing this in Ireland - one move at a time."
The importance of Ireland as a global expat destination and increasing complexities within the utility space make this an ideal market for a customer-centric service like Please Connect Me to bring real value to both movers and relocation agents.
About Please Connect Me
Founded in New Zealand in the early 2000s as "Fast Connect," Please Connect Me is a free utility concierge service with the mission to make every home move as simple and stress-free as possible. The service began operating in the United Kingdom in 2017.
From internationally relocating clients to domestic home-movers, the service has helped over 150,000 customers settle smoothly into their new homes. With the automated Please Connect Me dashboard, customers are kept up to date with their utility setup progress, and will receive notifications when their service plans are due to expire.
Please Connect Me's services are completely free and available to everyone. Customers simply have to sign up with their new address and a few details regarding their move. Their team of Connections Experts will carry out comprehensive property checks to find available offers, before assisting customers with the setup of their essential services via a scheduled 30 minute call.
For more information, please contact:
Please Connect Me Ireland
support@pleaseconnectme.ie
Contact
Please Connect MeContact
Erin Doye
0800 368 8551
pleaseconnectme.ie
