AAEON Pioneers a New Era of AI Performance by Releasing the BOXER-8641AI, Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™

Taipei, Taiwan, November 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- After much anticipation, leading edge AI solutions provider AAEON has announced the release of the BOXER-8641AI, its first Compact Fanless Embedded AI System to be powered by the new NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™.Powered by an 8-core ARM v8.2 64bit CPU and NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the BOXER-8641AI possesses 1792 CUDA® and 56 Tensor cores for up to 200 TOPS, offering up to 6 times the AI performance of its predecessor.For maximized utility in deployment, the BOXER-8641AI is designed to be exceptionally rugged and durable, with a wide temperature range of -4°F ~ 131°F (-20°C ~ 55°C). This targets applications that previously required dedicated graphic cards to function effectively, such as industrial AMR and autonomous mining vehicles, and shifts the entire operation to the edge.Additionally, the BOXER-8641AI’s elite I/O attributes give customers versatility across a number of vertical markets, such as smart retail. With two GbE LAN and three USB 3.2 ports alongside 32GB LPDDR5x system memory and M.2 keys supporting 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe, the mechanical design of the BOXER-8641AI provides leading interfaces through which the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s inferencing capabilities can be realized.The BOXER-8641AI’s pricing and component information are now available via our contact page. Alternatively, you may wish to discuss project needs with your AAEON representative directly.For more information about the BOXER-8641AI, please visit our product page.About AAEONEstablished in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.