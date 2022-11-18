AAEON Pioneers a New Era of AI Performance by Releasing the BOXER-8641AI, Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™
As one of the world’s first Box PCs to harness NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, the BOXER-8641AI introduces unprecedented innovation for AI on the edge.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After much anticipation, leading edge AI solutions provider AAEON has announced the release of the BOXER-8641AI, its first Compact Fanless Embedded AI System to be powered by the new NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™.
Powered by an 8-core ARM v8.2 64bit CPU and NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the BOXER-8641AI possesses 1792 CUDA® and 56 Tensor cores for up to 200 TOPS, offering up to 6 times the AI performance of its predecessor.
For maximized utility in deployment, the BOXER-8641AI is designed to be exceptionally rugged and durable, with a wide temperature range of -4°F ~ 131°F (-20°C ~ 55°C). This targets applications that previously required dedicated graphic cards to function effectively, such as industrial AMR and autonomous mining vehicles, and shifts the entire operation to the edge.
Additionally, the BOXER-8641AI’s elite I/O attributes give customers versatility across a number of vertical markets, such as smart retail. With two GbE LAN and three USB 3.2 ports alongside 32GB LPDDR5x system memory and M.2 keys supporting 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe, the mechanical design of the BOXER-8641AI provides leading interfaces through which the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s inferencing capabilities can be realized.
The BOXER-8641AI’s pricing and component information are now available via our contact page. Alternatively, you may wish to discuss project needs with your AAEON representative directly.
For more information about the BOXER-8641AI, please visit our product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
